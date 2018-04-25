2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Dodge Demon, Destruction Occurs

The Chevrolet Corvette and the Dodge Challenger are far from direct competitors and yet the presence of the Camaro in the Chevy lineup won't keep 'Vette drivers from racing Challenger owners. And now that that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 are out on the street, the time has come to see the two duking it out.

4 photos



To be more precise, a Demon and a ZR1 recently drag raced, with their battle being documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Dodge honed the Demon as a drag strip hero, with the advertised 9.65s quarter-mile requiring a prepped surface and ideal atmospheric conditions.



And while the owner of the F8 Green Demon in the video didn't enjoy such assets, he decided to battle the ZR1 anyway - it's worth mentioning that both slabs of America come in stock from.



As for the 'Vette, this features the standard aero package, which means it skipped the ZTK pack that involves a massive rear wing. And we must also mention that the Corvette's 755 hp blown V8 works with a seven-speed manual (keep in mind that an eight-speed automatic is optional).



The two duked it out on three separate occasions, since the guys behind the wheel wanted to make sure the conclusion of the fight was relevant. And while two of the races kicked off at speed, one of them saw the beasts taking off at about 5 mph.



Oh, and if these two machines seem familiar, it's probably because you've seen this Demon



P.S.: While the ZR1 vs. Demon battle can be found at the 6:05 point of the clip, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, since it comes with a bonus drag race involving the Corvette.



