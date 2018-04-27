autoevolution
 

General Motors Believes Passenger Cars Are Still Relevant in The United States

To make a long story short, the Ford Motor Company announced that its passenger-car lineup in the United States of America would be throttled back to two models (Mustang and Focus Active) in the coming years. The focus (pun intended) is on SUVs and crossovers, as well as electrified vehicles of all shapes and sizes. General Motors, on the other hand, argues that passenger cars are still relevant in the U.S.
“We launched very efficient architectures in the mid-size and compact [segments] proving to be good platforms going forward with fairly minor changes,” declared Mary Barra, chief executive officer. During the first-quarter conference call, Barra argued to the automotive media that these “we view [cars] as an opportunity.”

According to Wards Auto, the CEO makes a case for commercial significance despite the fact sedans and conventional-bodied hatchbacks continue to fall out of favor with the North American public. “What you’ll see us do is play very efficiently in a segment that, although it is declining,” added the most powerful woman in the biz.

Be that as it may, sources claim that two Chevrolet models are on the chopping block. The subcompact-sized Sonic and full-size Impala are the culprits. The Sonic sold 30,290 examples last year (down from 55,255 in 2016) while the Impala moved 75,877 (down from 97,006). These being said, General Motors isn’t a one-trick pony. The Detroit-based company is, believe it or not, playing on three fronts.

First of all, passenger cars that aren’t going anywhere in the near future. Then there’s the ongoing investment in crossovers and SUVs. This commitment is best demonstrated by Spring Hill Assembly, which will add the third shift in September 2018 to meet demand for the mid-sized GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5.

Last, but not at all in the least, General Motors has promised to make “profitable electric vehicles” by the year 2021. At least 20 EVs will be released by the end 2023, two of them based on the BEV II platform of the Chevrolet Bolt.
