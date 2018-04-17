Spyshots: New Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Shows "Old" Headlights, Manual Confirmed

After tons of spyshots that saw the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 being covered like a military secret, the batch of images we've brought along for today finally allow us to zoom in on the face of the beast.

11 photos



Of course, since we're dealing with the GT500 badge, there are plenty of spiced-up bits, from the front splitter and the wider fenders to the aero elements adorning the side skirts (just aft of the front wheels)



And while the spyshots we have here don't allow us to check out the cabin of the muscle hero, other pics of the sort have revealed a stick shift. So those looking for an alternative to the manual Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat will get to enjoy this in



Then again, such a move wasn't all that difficult to predict - when I



Ford has done a remarkable job at concealing the contents of the new GT500's engine compartment so far. And while previous rumored talked about a twin-turbo mill, we think the good old supercharged route will be maintained.



For one thing, the massive bulge in the hood of the prototypes suggests a blower sits on top of the engine, so this version has more than just tradition on its side.



Sure, strapping a pair of turbos to the V8 of the 'Stang would make the thing more efficient, but it would also bring drawbacks in terms of throttle response and decibel experience.



As described by a teaser the carmaker dropped back in January, the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will pack north of 700 ponies, but this estimation might be on the conservative side.



As for the handling, the new GT500 is the kind of machine that should rival the Camaro ZL1 1LE on the track. And since the Chevy managed to blitz the Nurburgring in 7:16 and Ford has recently developed the circuit-focused Level 2 Performance Package for the revised Mustang GT, our expectations are sky-high.



