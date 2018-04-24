Dodge Demon Drag Races 8s Ford Mustang GT, Instantly Regrets it

With the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 having kept us busy lately, we must also keep the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon under the spotlights. So here we are, back in the Mopar reporting game - this time around, we've brought along a drag race that sees the Dodge duking it out with a Ford Mustang.
Fortunately, the two muscle cars decided to keep things straight and took the battle to the drag strip. Compared to the street, this doesn't just achieve the purpose mentioned above, but also means the machine can enjoy the prepped surface of the track.
The Dodge Challenger Demon we have here comes in factory stock form. However, we can't say the same about its Blue Oval opponent. This pony started out in life as a Mustang GT, but its owner gave the machine a serious aftermarket massage.
And while we're not aware of the full list of mods, we can tell you that the Ford now sips E85, while running Mickey Thompson rubber to put the power down. As a result, this machine can deliver 8s quarter-mile runs.
Of course, this doesn't mean the thing always pulls such runs. And we can say the same about the Demon - Dodge might have announced a 9.65s 1/4-mile time for the beast, but this performance has yet to be achieved.
For one thing, no Demon owner has been recorded using the Transbrake feature of the car. However, we expect this to change once the vehicles get over the break-in interval.
Even so, we've shown you a Dodge Challenger Demon delivering a high-9s quarter-mile run, so perhaps the battle between the Mopar machine and the tuned Mustang we're talking about isn't that unbalanced.
Speaking of which, while the piece of footage documenting the shenanigans also includes other adventures, you'll find the said fight at the 4:58 point.
