Lamborghini Huracan Performante Drag Races Tesla Model S P100D in Street Revenge

In theory, a naturally aspirated machine like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante shouldn't be all that capable in terms of drag racing, simply because its naturally aspirated heart doesn't develop as much torque a the ever-more-popular turbocharged mills. Nevertheless, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine has proven that is can play the straight-line game exceptionally well.

4 photos



Now, if you're experiencing deja vu, it's probably because this isn't the first time when the red Tesla Model S P100D we have here dukes it out with the 640 hp Raging Bull.



Nevertheless, last time when the Drag Times Tesla (we're referring to the YouTube channel whose owner runs the electric missile) duked it out with a Performante, the owner of the Lambo



Having mentioned the circumstances, we'll remind you that the Lamborghini needed quite a while until it could catch up with the Tesla - after all, one of the greatest assets of electric motors is that their maximum torque is available right from the bottom of the rev range.



This time around, the Palo Alto machine duked it out with another



As such, the two race on three separate occasions, using standing starts each time. And this provides a brief hooning lesson, as you'll be able to notice in the clip.



However, we're asking you not to use such stunts as an example and keep racing for the track. Sure, scheduling a trip to the drag strip might require a bit of planning, but the safety asset and the added bonus of the prepped surface can't be denied.



And we are now here to showcase the latest example of this, one that pits the Huracan Performante against a Tesla Model S P100D.Now, if you're experiencing deja vu, it's probably because this isn't the first time when the red Tesla Model S P100D we have here dukes it out with the 640 hp Raging Bull.Nevertheless, last time when the Drag Times Tesla (we're referring to the YouTube channel whose owner runs the electric missile) duked it out with a Performante, the owner of the Lambo asked for the Launch Control part to be skipped - the Italian exotic was still during its break-in interval.Having mentioned the circumstances, we'll remind you that the Lamborghini needed quite a while until it could catch up with the Tesla - after all, one of the greatest assets of electric motors is that their maximum torque is available right from the bottom of the rev range.This time around, the Palo Alto machine duked it out with another Lamborghini Huracan Performante , one that does make full use of its LC feature.As such, the two race on three separate occasions, using standing starts each time. And this provides a brief hooning lesson, as you'll be able to notice in the clip.However, we're asking you not to use such stunts as an example and keep racing for the track. Sure, scheduling a trip to the drag strip might require a bit of planning, but the safety asset and the added bonus of the prepped surface can't be denied.