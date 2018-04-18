Ford Reveals Fastest Mustang Cobra Jet Ever

Ford’s Performance division is on a roll this week, with two high-profile announcements coming from Dearborn is as many days.

11 photos



This year marks Cobra Jet’s 50th anniversary, so Ford set out to produce a very special celebratory edition of the drag racer. What came out at the other end of the development process is a car Ford promises to be the most powerful and quickest version of the Cobra Jet ever.



Powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter Coyote V8, tuned by Ford Performance engineers, the Jet is expected to run the quarter mile in the mid-8-second range. Top speed is expected to stand at around 150 mph (241 km/h).



The drag racer will be built in a limited run of only 68 units. All the cars will be equipped with four-link rear suspension, 9-inch solid rear axle, NHRA-certified roll cage, and a drag race-specific coil-over suspension.



“From the very first Mustang Cobra Jets dominating the 1968 NHRA Winternationals to our modern-day Cobra Jet racers, the Ford Performance Parts team continues to build the Cobra Jet brand based on its success at the track over five decades,” said Eric Cin, global director at Ford Performance Parts.



“That, in turn, has inspired generations of Mustang fans to create their performance machines for the street.”



Ford did not announce prices or availability for the new racer but promised it would do so this summer, making the hot months ahead even hotter for the racing enthusiasts.



The racing offensive of the On Tuesday, Ford announced that starting the 2019 racing season, it’s most high-profile car , the Mustang, will enter NASCAR ’s top-tier racing series. Shortly after, a teaser of the 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet was released, accompanied by a few details.This year marks Cobra Jet’s 50th anniversary, so Ford set out to produce a very special celebratory edition of the drag racer. What came out at the other end of the development process is a car Ford promises to be the most powerful and quickest version of the Cobra Jet ever.Powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter Coyote V8, tuned by Ford Performance engineers, the Jet is expected to run the quarter mile in the mid-8-second range. Top speed is expected to stand at around 150 mph (241 km/h).The drag racer will be built in a limited run of only 68 units. All the cars will be equipped with four-link rear suspension, 9-inch solid rear axle, NHRA-certified roll cage, and a drag race-specific coil-over suspension.“From the very first Mustang Cobra Jets dominating the 1968 NHRA Winternationals to our modern-day Cobra Jet racers, the Ford Performance Parts team continues to build the Cobra Jet brand based on its success at the track over five decades,” said Eric Cin, global director at Ford Performance Parts.“That, in turn, has inspired generations of Mustang fans to create their performance machines for the street.”Ford did not announce prices or availability for the new racer but promised it would do so this summer, making the hot months ahead even hotter for the racing enthusiasts.The racing offensive of the Mustang is fueled by the increased interest global markets show for the model. According to an IHS Markit report, Ford sold 125,809 Mustangs worldwide last year, making the model the best selling sports-coupe in the world.