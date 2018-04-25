Tuned Dodge Demon Hits the Drag Strip for 1/4-Mile Shakedown, Has a Surprise

It's no surprise that the Dodge Demon is keeping drag racing aficionados busy this season and yet the Mopar halo car has yet to reach its full shine. To be more precise, no Demon driver has been recorded hitting the advertised 9.65s quarter-mile time of the uber-Challenger.

The black Demon we have here has been given a light massage by High Horse Performance and while we're not 100 percent certain about the list of mods used by the Delaware-based specialist, YouTube chat talks about extra boost (probably a pulley upgrade) and a race fuel ECU tune.



Regardless, the modded Dodge recently hit the drag strip - note that the car uses the goodies from the Demon crate, such as the race fuel ECU and the skinny front tires, but has kept its full interior.



As you'll be able to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the Dodge Demon pulls multiple passes, with its best 1/4-mile numbers sitting at 9.8s and 140 mph.



Just like in the case of other Demon runs we've shown you to date, the Transbrake feature wasn't used, with this potentially having to do with the break-in mileage of the machine.



For the sake of comparison, we'll remind you that the best Dodge Challenger Demon quarter-mile run we've seen to date involves a 10.9s run delivered by a stock car.



Until we get to see the promised 9.65s time in the real world, we'll remind you that the Demon needs the prepped surface of the track to work as advertised. And multiple drivers have found this out the difficult way after losing street races against the



