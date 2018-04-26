2020 Ford Explorer Teased in Beijing, Will be Made in China and Chicago

Remember the Lincoln Aviator Concept presented in March at the 2018 New York International Auto Show? That’s the preview for a luxury SUV, coming in 2019 for the 2020 model year. The newcomer will slot below the Navigator, and as you would expect from the Ford Motor Company, it will be twinned with the Explorer.
Today’s story is focused on the Explorer, with Ford working around the clock to finish development of the sixth generation in a timely fashion. Like the Aviator, the all-new Explorer will go official in 2019. And yes, it will too transition from the D4 (front-/all-wheel-drive) to the CD6 (rear-/front-/all-wheel-drive) platform.
Teased at Auto China 2018, the 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be less tapered at the front and boxier at the rear. The larger wheel wells and shorter hood manage to level up the mid-size crossover utility vehicle from the standpoint of exterior design. As for Ford’s mid-size SUV, that would be the all-new Bronco. Going on sale next year, the Bronco shares the body-on-frame construction with the Ranger.
In the first instance, the 2020 Explorer will be manufactured in China by the Dearborn-based automaker’s joint venture with Changan Automobile. Peter Fleet, president of Ford Asia Pacific, confirmed the information at the Chinese show. Fret not, however, for the Explorer and Aviator will be made at the Chicago Assembly Plant as well, starting from the first quarter of 2020. And now, the time is high to talk about the oily bits.
According to more or less official information, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 will be offered as a standalone engine and in conjunction with a plug-in hybrid system. Both drivetrains will include the Ford-developed 10-speed automatic transmission, namely the 10R60 for the 3.0L GTDI and 10R80MHT for the 3.0L GTDI PHEV.
According to an older report on the Explorer, engine options will further include the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT V6 and 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder. The twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6, meanwhile, will find application in the Explorer ST.
Look forward to the Explorer to shed off more secrets at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, if not a bit later on. Pricing? The low-$30,000s is anticipated to be the starting point for the 3.3-liter V6 with rear-wheel-drive. For the all-wheel-drive Explorer ST, make that $50,000 or thereabouts.
Teased at Auto China 2018, the 2020 Ford Explorer appears to be less tapered at the front and boxier at the rear. The larger wheel wells and shorter hood manage to level up the mid-size crossover utility vehicle from the standpoint of exterior design. As for Ford’s mid-size SUV, that would be the all-new Bronco. Going on sale next year, the Bronco shares the body-on-frame construction with the Ranger.
In the first instance, the 2020 Explorer will be manufactured in China by the Dearborn-based automaker’s joint venture with Changan Automobile. Peter Fleet, president of Ford Asia Pacific, confirmed the information at the Chinese show. Fret not, however, for the Explorer and Aviator will be made at the Chicago Assembly Plant as well, starting from the first quarter of 2020. And now, the time is high to talk about the oily bits.
According to more or less official information, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 will be offered as a standalone engine and in conjunction with a plug-in hybrid system. Both drivetrains will include the Ford-developed 10-speed automatic transmission, namely the 10R60 for the 3.0L GTDI and 10R80MHT for the 3.0L GTDI PHEV.
According to an older report on the Explorer, engine options will further include the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT V6 and 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder. The twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6, meanwhile, will find application in the Explorer ST.
Look forward to the Explorer to shed off more secrets at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, if not a bit later on. Pricing? The low-$30,000s is anticipated to be the starting point for the 3.3-liter V6 with rear-wheel-drive. For the all-wheel-drive Explorer ST, make that $50,000 or thereabouts.