2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Shows Uncamouflaged Design of Sexy Red Body

The all-new GLE-Class is nearing its debut, signaled by this latest set of spy photos. They show the SUV wearing production red paint and significantly less camouflage.
The GLE falls around the middle of Mercedes' SUV range, but it's probably the most important model, competing with the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, and Audi Q7. Both sales and reputation are on the line.
Launched in 2015, the current GLE is just a facelift of the older ML. So Mercedes had to start from scratch. The platform used by this new SUV is similar to that of the E-Class and so will the technology package.
Lightness is surely on the agenda, as is a new generation of engined. Mercedes has ditched the V6 in favor of the inline-6. Mild hybridization and some other measures will help with fuel economy.
Thanks to the E-Class and its CLS-Class four-door coupe cousin, we have a pretty good idea what the GLE range will look like. For diesel fans, Mercedes will offer the 245 HP 300 d, the 286 HP 350 d, and the 340 HP 400 d. The gasoline range should include a 367 HP GLE 450 and the GLE 53 that matches the old GLE 500 V8 at 435 HP. All versions will come with AWD and a 9-speed G-Tronic auto gearbox.
Cosmetically, we have two slight variations of body kit in these photos. The one with a single bar is clearly an AMG Line version. No, the exhaust pipes aren't real. Both seem to have cleaner, less fussy design and a few hints from the E-Class, such as the super-narrow taillights.
Fresh photos of the interior reveal yet more influences from the E-Class. Two large display form a panorama which the driver can control via buttons on either side of the steering wheel. However, the center console has been gifted with a couple of large grab-handles, giving the GLE's cabin a rugged appearance.
