Is This Mercedes-Benz A-Class Coupe Worth Building?

We're not sure if Mercedes has decided how many cars it wants to build on the front-wheel-drive platform. We've heard anything from eight to twelve models.

So that's six cars. The SUV cousin. However, the rumor mill once spoke of an Audi TT rival of sorts, which is why we're excited to bring you this rendering.



It's funny how making FWD cars bigger suddenly increases the cool factor. The "



Being based on the long-wheelbase sedan, this coupe is probably about 4.5 meters long. It's way bigger than the Audi TT, but that could be a good thing if you're into an extended roofline.



The seats in the Audi are only big enough to hold your sunglasses, and unless you've got the RS version, nobody is going to take you seriously. The A-Class Coupe could eventually face similar problems unless the development team makes it "special."



We're talking about wider shoulders, like a VW Scirocco, or a broader track compared to the sedan as you see on the 4 Series. For the sake of simplicity, we'd kick the engine range off with around 160 HP . After all, who needs a 1.5-liter diesel coupe. Don't answer that... Renault had such a



