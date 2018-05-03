autoevolution
 

Is This Mercedes-Benz A-Class Coupe Worth Building?

3 May 2018, 20:52 UTC ·
We're not sure if Mercedes has decided how many cars it wants to build on the front-wheel-drive platform. We've heard anything from eight to twelve models.
It all started with the new A-Class hatch, followed by the sedan they made for China. We've seen the CLA successor undergoing testing, just like the GLA and its new big brother, the GLB. Does the B-Class count? After all, it's based on the old model. But we doubt Mercedes won't count this bean.

So that's six cars. The EQ A is the seventh, and it could have an SUV cousin. However, the rumor mill once spoke of an Audi TT rival of sorts, which is why we're excited to bring you this rendering.

It's funny how making FWD cars bigger suddenly increases the cool factor. The "A-Class Coupe" looks like it could eat the original subcompact model from 1997 for breakfast. And for the record, the classic measured in at just 3.5 meters.

Being based on the long-wheelbase sedan, this coupe is probably about 4.5 meters long. It's way bigger than the Audi TT, but that could be a good thing if you're into an extended roofline.

The seats in the Audi are only big enough to hold your sunglasses, and unless you've got the RS version, nobody is going to take you seriously. The A-Class Coupe could eventually face similar problems unless the development team makes it "special."

We're talking about wider shoulders, like a VW Scirocco, or a broader track compared to the sedan as you see on the 4 Series. For the sake of simplicity, we'd kick the engine range off with around 160 HP. After all, who needs a 1.5-liter diesel coupe. Don't answer that... Renault had such a version of the Laguna.

The AMG would be the one to lust over, a fire-breathing 400 HP monster with hybrid assistance and crazy acceleration.
