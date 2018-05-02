autoevolution
 

New Mercedes GLB, GLS and EQ C: It's an SUV Testing Party in Germany

2 May 2018, 20:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Forget baby steps, Mercedes-Benz's SUV lineup is getting ready to take a giant leap forward. Three exciting prototypes were spotted on the same day in Stuttgart, near the company's test facility - GLB, GLS, and EQ C.
5 photos
New Mercedes GLB, GLS and EQ C: It's an SUV Testing Party in GermanyNew Mercedes GLB, GLS and EQ C: It's an SUV Testing Party in GermanyNew Mercedes GLB, GLS and EQ C: It's an SUV Testing Party in GermanyNew Mercedes GLB, GLS and EQ C: It's an SUV Testing Party in Germany
Usually, three cars from the same brand won't get people excited. However, these are different in a way that the S-Class and C-Class can never be.

Starting with the smallest, we're surprised by just how much testing the GLB has done. It's almost like the model has received a much higher priority than the replacement for the existing GLA.

It's going to be Mercedes' only practical yet affordable soft-roader. It's based on a similar front-wheel-drive platform to the A-Class, but the packaging is about the size of the Tiguan. We expect to see it without the camo later this year or in early 2019.

While the smallest engine fitted to the GLB will be a 1.3L or 1.5L unit, the GLS won't go below the 3-liter mark (technically 2.9L). It's the most massive SUV offered by the brand, seating up to seven people and providing more technology even than the current S-Class. Its debut should take place a few months after the second-gen GLE comes out.

There's likely to be a Maybach version too. But, with the recent reveal of the Vision Ultimate Luxury Concept in China, we could see a complete redesign of the body. A V12 engine fitted under its hood could make the GLB look... proletarian.

The EQ C doesn't fall between these two, instead landing on a different evolutionary branch. Think of it as homo sapiens to the gasoline-powered neanderthal.

Like most electric SUV being developed by European luxury automakers, it's said to have around 400 horsepower and a maximum range of 500 kilometers. We find its front end styling refreshingly cool.

Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class 2019 Mercedes GLS-Class Mercedes-Benz EQ C spy video spyshots
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 