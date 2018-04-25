autoevolution
 

Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Stuns at Auto China 2018

A few days ago, the details of one of Mercedes’ most exciting premieres for the Auto China 2018 show in Beijing were, accidentally or not, leaked on a website operated by the carmaker.
As the Bejing venue begins to fill with visitors, the Germans have now officially blown the lid off the third Mercedes-Maybach concept car in a little over two years, following the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Coupe in 2016 and Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet one year later.

Taking inspiration from the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the Germans have built what they expect to be the most attractive concept car on the market for the rising Chinese businessmen. And that starts with the way in which the car looks, a blend between a sedan and an SUV, meant to appeal to all tastes.

But the epitome of luxury in this concept can be seen at the interior, one teeming with exclusive materials and high-grade highlights in rosé gold, crystal white, and pearl grey.

Being designed as a chauffeur-driven mode of transportation, the focus of the Mercedes engineers was to ensure all the required comfort for the rear passengers. That means the driver's area and cockpit are reduced to the bare minimum: air vents, a widescreen cockpit with double 12.3-inch displays and, of course, a steering wheel.

"Our concept combines the DNA of an SUV with that of a saloon to produce an ultra-modern SUV of three-box design," said Gorden Wagener, Daimler’s head designer.

“With sensuality and pure sophistication, we have created a timeless vehicle that underscores the position of Mercedes-Maybach as the ultimate luxury brand."

As for the technical aspects of the model, the Vision has been conceived as an electric car. It comes equipped with four electric motors that offer fully variable all-wheel drive and offer an output of 750 horsepower. The motors draw their power from an 80 kW battery pack that allows a range of some 500 km (310 miles), with a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

The full details of the new concept car, as released by Mercedes-Benz, are listed in the document attached below.
