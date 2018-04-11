2018 BMW X3 (G01) Confirmed For Production In China

Instead of offering more details of the iX3-previewing concept, BMW decided to round up every other premiere is has for Auto China 2018. And one of those debuts is the China-spec X3, which will be manufactured at the Dadong plant in Shenyang.
The third generation of the X3, codenamed G01, is made at the Spartanburg plant in the United States. A few days ago, BMW also started production at the Rosslyn plant in Pretoria, South Africa. Adding Dadong to the mix translates to the third manufacturing facility for the compact luxury SUV.
Starting the story with the iX3 is by no means a coincidence. The New Plant Dadong (an extension of the existing facility) is the place where the German company and Brilliance Auto manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electrified models such as the 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid. Upon completion of the plant, BMW also let it slip that the X3 Plug-In Hybrid will rely on Dadong batteries.
The place where BMW will assemble the iX3 is still up for debate. What we do know, however, is that the all-electric brother of the X3 will go on sale in 2020. Boasting the automaker’s fifth-generation electric running gear, the iX3 will be good for at least 300 miles (more than 480 kilometers) per charge.
What else does BMW have in the pipeline for Auto China 2018? In addition to the China-made X3, the Beijing-based motor show is where the X4 will make its Asian premiere. The X2, Concept X7 iPerformance, and Concept 8 Series are confirmed as well, alongside the i Vision Dynamics Concept.
The doors open for the media on April 25th, with the show coming to a closure on May 4th, 2018. Also in Beijing, BMW will debut the 410-horsepower M2 Competition. Ford, on the other hand, will present the all-new Focus Sedan and Buick will reveal the all-electric Enspire SUV Concept.
