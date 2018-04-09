Plymouth Prowler With 134 Miles And Matching Trailer Hits The Auction Block

Back when Chrysler was in cahoots with Daimler instead of Fiat, the American automaker came up with a handful of notable designs. The PT Cruiser is the first that comes to mind, then there’s the Mercedes SLK-based Crossfire and the retro-styled Prowler soft-top cruiser.
The Prowler is of the essence in this article, with Mecum Auctions offering a 134-mile example of the 1999 model year with a matching trailer. The description highlights that the trailer, which mirrors the rear-end design of the open-top blast from the past, is one of 94 finished in red. This example of the breed, indeed, is like a time capsule on wheels. And the Prowler, as everyone knows, is a collectible car.
Headed to Indy 2018 held between May 15th and 19th, the single-owner Prowler features chrome wheels, Charcoal leather interior, keys, owner books, and window sticker, as well as the auto-stick transmission. Just to be clear, the 42LE is a four-speed automatic that debuted in ‘93 on the Eagle Vision and Dodge Intrepid.
The engine, on the other hand, is the upgraded EGG V6. Displacing 3.5 liters and the predecessor to the Chrysler Pentastar engine, the single overhead cam V6 was discontinued in 2011. Being a 1999 model year, the block is aluminum, which translates to 253 horsepower at 6,400 rpm instead of 214 horsepower at 5,850 rpm.
Inspired by the Hemisfear (a.k.a. Foose Coupe), the Plymouth Prowler wasn’t a commercial success. The automaker manufactured 11,702 examples between 1997 and 2002, which is a lot less than the Camry models Toyota sells in the U.S. on a monthly basis. You can call it a flop, but at the end of the day, no other road car from ‘99 onward looks like the Prowler, and that’s a bragging right in its own right.
When Plymouth went the way of the dodo in 2001, the automaker decided to market the Prowler under the Chrysler brand. Chrysler-badged models number 3,170 examples, with the final Prowler rolling off the assembly line on February 15th, 2002.
