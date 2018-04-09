autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Plymouth Prowler With 134 Miles And Matching Trailer Hits The Auction Block

9 Apr 2018, 9:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Back when Chrysler was in cahoots with Daimler instead of Fiat, the American automaker came up with a handful of notable designs. The PT Cruiser is the first that comes to mind, then there’s the Mercedes SLK-based Crossfire and the retro-styled Prowler soft-top cruiser.
12 photos
1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler1999 Plymouth Prowler
The Prowler is of the essence in this article, with Mecum Auctions offering a 134-mile example of the 1999 model year with a matching trailer. The description highlights that the trailer, which mirrors the rear-end design of the open-top blast from the past, is one of 94 finished in red. This example of the breed, indeed, is like a time capsule on wheels. And the Prowler, as everyone knows, is a collectible car.

Headed to Indy 2018 held between May 15th and 19th, the single-owner Prowler features chrome wheels, Charcoal leather interior, keys, owner books, and window sticker, as well as the auto-stick transmission. Just to be clear, the 42LE is a four-speed automatic that debuted in ‘93 on the Eagle Vision and Dodge Intrepid.

The engine, on the other hand, is the upgraded EGG V6. Displacing 3.5 liters and the predecessor to the Chrysler Pentastar engine, the single overhead cam V6 was discontinued in 2011. Being a 1999 model year, the block is aluminum, which translates to 253 horsepower at 6,400 rpm instead of 214 horsepower at 5,850 rpm.

Inspired by the Hemisfear (a.k.a. Foose Coupe), the Plymouth Prowler wasn’t a commercial success. The automaker manufactured 11,702 examples between 1997 and 2002, which is a lot less than the Camry models Toyota sells in the U.S. on a monthly basis. You can call it a flop, but at the end of the day, no other road car from ‘99 onward looks like the Prowler, and that’s a bragging right in its own right.

When Plymouth went the way of the dodo in 2001, the automaker decided to market the Prowler under the Chrysler brand. Chrysler-badged models number 3,170 examples, with the final Prowler rolling off the assembly line on February 15th, 2002.
Plymouth Prowler trailer Chrysler Prowler Plymouth Chrysler Roadster auction
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
CHRYSLER models:
CHRYSLER PacificaCHRYSLER Pacifica Medium MPVCHRYSLER 300CHRYSLER 300 LargeCHRYSLER 200CHRYSLER 200 Medium PremiumCHRYSLER Town & CountryCHRYSLER Town & Country Large MPVCHRYSLER 300 SRT8CHRYSLER 300 SRT8 LargeAll CHRYSLER models  
 
 