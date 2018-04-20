BMW Concept iX3 Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Auto China 2018 World Premiere

In addition to the electric MINI, the BMW Group has another EV in the offing in the form of the iX3. As the name implies, it’s an all-electric SUV based on the X3, with pre-production prototypes showing the same exterior design as the regular X3.
The iX3 will arrive at dealers during 2020, and BMW wants us to know that it’s coming. At this year’s edition of Auto China, the motor show will see the debut of the Concept iX3. As you would expect, it’s a preview of the real deal. And for the time being, the teaser video attached below is all we have on the design of the electrified concept.
Compared to the kidney grilles that beautify the i3, i8, and iPerformance range of plug-in hybrid vehicles, the BMW Concept iX3 embraces a more aggressive design. Curiously enough, the mesh-style grille motif appears to allow air to enter the engine bay. And that’s funny because there’s no internal combustion going on there.
In keeping with how Tesla, Jaguar, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz roll in regard to electric SUVs, the iX3 will be offered with a dual-motor configuration. In addition to all-wheel-drive surefootedness, an electric motor for each of the two axles translates to BMW-like performance in a straight line as well. With a bit of luck, the iX3 could hit 100 km/h (62 mph) quicker than the X3 M40i. The hottest X3 of the moment does it in 4.8 seconds, though that status will soon go over to the X3 M and its S58 twin-turbo I6.
After the MINI EV and iX3, BMW is set to launch the “fifth-generation electric drivetrain” in 2021. The goal is to deliver 700 kilometers (435 miles) of driving range per charge, and the goal does seem possible provided that the car is relatively light and the driving style is more orthodox than that of an old lady going to Sunday church.
The technological flagship known as iNext could be the first application of the fifth-generation electric drivetrain. In addition to the Vision Next 100 Concept, the iNext family is anticipated to welcome an SUV concept in the second half of the year.
If electric vehicles aren’t your thing, BMW has got you covered with the X3 iPerformance plug-in hybrid SUV.
