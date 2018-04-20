Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is a High-Riding Sedan After All

Teased over a couple of days using mostly interior images, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept was finally revealed by accident on the Mercedes-Benz website.

11 photos



The third Mercedes-Maybach concept car in a little over two years, the high-riding sedan completes a future Maybach lineup and also previews a range of design motifs that will be present on both regular



The exterior is, as we've said, a bit polarizing since the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is both a sedan and an SUV depending on who you ask. That stated, the headlights, taillights and other exterior design motifs are almost guaranteed to find themselves in one way or another on the Mercedes-Maybach version of the



The SUV part and some of its interior design details will be able to be experienced in the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach GLS, which will be based on the upcoming



On the inside, we are met with white leather upholstery, rose gold and ebony wood, a combination that simply screams opulence. The recently introduced MBUX infotainment system is of course present, making the center console pretty much production-ready. It's thus probably safe to say that the next-generation S-Class won't have too much of a different interior regarding the general lines.



The concept's four individual seats are split by a long center console that's equipped with a heated tray with a teapot and cups, something that the Chinese will probably appreciate.



“The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is a totally new archetype of a kind never seen before,” says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG. “Our concept combines the DNA of an SUV with that of a saloon to produce an ultra-modern SUV of three-box design,” says Wagener. “With sensuality and pure sophistication, we have created a timeless vehicle that underscores the position of Mercedes-Maybach as the ultimate luxury brand.”



