Dodge Demon Drag Races Tesla Model S P100D at Drag Strip to Answer the Question

29 Apr 2018, 15:37 UTC ·
by
When Dodge honed the Demon, the idea was to come up with the ultimate factory drag strip tool. Apparently, there are plenty of owners who didn't get that, as these guys street raced the Mopar halo car.
And the problem with such activities doesn't just revolve around the safety aspect. Instead, hooning the Demon on the street will bring traction issues, while one might not have the opportunity to fully tap into the potential of the muscle beast. We're referring to using the Demon crate goodies, such as the race gas ECU (obviously with race juice) and the skinny front tires.

Well, the time has finally come to see the Dodge Demon playing in its natural habitat. To be more precise, we're here to bring you a drag strip battle involving the uber-Challenger and the electron juice sipper that has been terrifying drag strips across the country, namely the Tesla Model S P100D.

The P100D we have here, which features the Ludicrous Plus mode, comes in factory stock trim. As for the Demon, this had left its Nitto rubber behind in favor in Mickey Thompson slicks - keep in mind that when this Challenger Demon tried to pull a similar stunt on the street (Hoosier slicks were used), the tires simply rage-quit.

Now, since we're talking about a drag strip brawl, there are a few things we need to discuss before inviting you to check out the footage of the battle. For one thing, a strip fight involves two battles - one for the eyes, which involves the reaction time and one where the numbers count.

The latter is illustrated using the time slips and doesn't take the reaction time into account, since the clock doesn't start ticking until the car takes off.

It's worth noting that the Demon and the Tesla duked it out on more than one occasion, so you'll get a clear view of the matter.

P.S.: We'll remind you that, when it comes to the Dodge Challenger Demon pulling 1/4-mile stunts, traction is more important that muscle. And you'll easily understand this when checking out the 9.4s quarter-mile run of this tuned Demon and the 9.3s 1,320-foot sprint of Hennessey's 1,000 hp Demon.

