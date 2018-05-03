Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Tries Hard

This is an awesome time to be an automotive aficionado and checking out the crown jewels of the Volkswagen Group is enough to understand why. Let's take the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, for instance.

These two machines would make for an idea two-car garage, but let keep the dreamy mood and pretend the owner of the two would want to race them against each other.Well, the result would be pretty cool and, fortunately, we don't have to turn to our imagination to figure out the result. That's because we've brought along a piece of footage that gives us a fight between the Italian and the German.The Huracan Performante and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid engaged in a standing kilometer drag race, with the hostilities being held by Motorsport Magazine.Despite all the differences between the two velocity tools, the beasts do have some similarities. For instance, they both mix 6xx hp outputs with dual-clutch transmissions and all-wheel-drive.Oh, and you should allow the 2.3t scale footprint of the 680 hp Panny trick you into believing this is a slouch. Sure, the thing might weigh as much as a full-size, but its instant electric torque means the long-roof Porscha has serious changes of grabbing the start.Of course, since we're talking about a one-kilometer spring, the 640 hp supercar has plenty of time to let its power-to-weight ration shine. And while the super-sized wing adorning the posterior of the Lambo might have one believe the aero element will work against the Raging Bull at speed. Nevertheless, the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) hardware introduced by the Huracan Performante , there's no need to fret.And with the video of the race also including the times delivered by the toys, you'll be able to get a clear view of the matter.