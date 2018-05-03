autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Tries Hard

3 May 2018, 8:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This is an awesome time to be an automotive aficionado and checking out the crown jewels of the Volkswagen Group is enough to understand why. Let's take the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, for instance.
5 photos
Lamborghini Huracan vs. Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Drag RaceLamborghini Huracan vs. Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Drag RaceLamborghini Huracan vs. Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Drag RaceLamborghini Huracan vs. Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Drag Race
These two machines would make for an idea two-car garage, but let keep the dreamy mood and pretend the owner of the two would want to race them against each other.

Well, the result would be pretty cool and, fortunately, we don't have to turn to our imagination to figure out the result. That's because we've brought along a piece of footage that gives us a fight between the Italian and the German.

The Huracan Performante and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid engaged in a standing kilometer drag race, with the hostilities being held by Motorsport Magazine.

Despite all the differences between the two velocity tools, the beasts do have some similarities. For instance, they both mix 6xx hp outputs with dual-clutch transmissions and all-wheel-drive.

Oh, and you should allow the 2.3t scale footprint of the 680 hp Panny trick you into believing this is a slouch. Sure, the thing might weigh as much as a full-size SUV, but its instant electric torque means the long-roof Porscha has serious changes of grabbing the start.

Of course, since we're talking about a one-kilometer spring, the 640 hp supercar has plenty of time to let its power-to-weight ration shine. And while the super-sized wing adorning the posterior of the Lambo might have one believe the aero element will work against the Raging Bull at speed. Nevertheless, the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) hardware introduced by the Huracan Performante, there's no need to fret.

And with the video of the race also including the times delivered by the toys, you'll be able to get a clear view of the matter.

lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Porsche drag racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
DS AUTOMOBILES DS 5DS AUTOMOBILES DS 5 CompactPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactNISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVAll car models  
 
 