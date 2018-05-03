autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Destruction Occurs

3 May 2018, 8:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Are the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS direct competitors? No, since the first is a budget supercar, while the second is a Zuffenhausen track-savvy toy. Is a manual ZR1 or a GT3 RS (these only come in PDK dual-clutch form) the ultimate drag racer? Not really, since the 'Vette is obviously held back by the clutch, while the Porscha's natural aspiration torque limitation and high downforce work against it.
5 photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Nevertheless, none of the aspects above mattered when the Rennsport Neunelfer and the C7 ZR1 recently got together on the Cecil County Dragway in Maryland.

Their velocity battle was part of a YouTube Callout, an even that saw plenty of machines being thrown at each other - among others, the said gathering included a 1,000+ hp Dodge Demon that set a new quarter-mile record for the breed.

As far as we know, both the seven-speed manual Corvette ZR1 and the 911 GT3 RS we're talking about came in factory stock form.

And while this particular 'Vette has proven it can descend into the high-10s arena, most of its 1,320 feet runs will result in 11s stunts. This is what gave the driver of the GT3 RS confidence. After all, since the 500 PS Porsche duked it out with a 765 PS Chevy, the driver of the first needed plenty of that.

As for the aural part of the battle, both the blown V8 of the Chevrolet and the atmospheric flat-six of the Porsche deliver glorious soundtrack. As such, we're asking you to turn up the volume and be the judge of the decisive battle.

While the fight involving the two beasts mentioned above can be found at the 3:38 point of the video, the part of the footage that follows is also worthy of attention. And that's because the shenanigans taking place at the said event also involved other go-fast machines, with the Dodge Demon and the Tesla Model 3 being a pair of perfect examples.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Chevrolet drag racing
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
DS AUTOMOBILES DS 5DS AUTOMOBILES DS 5 CompactPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactNISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVAll car models  
 
 