2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Destruction Occurs

Are the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS direct competitors? No, since the first is a budget supercar, while the second is a Zuffenhausen track-savvy toy. Is a manual ZR1 or a GT3 RS (these only come in PDK dual-clutch form) the ultimate drag racer? Not really, since the 'Vette is obviously held back by the clutch, while the Porscha's natural aspiration torque limitation and high downforce work against it.

5 photos



Their velocity battle was part of a YouTube Callout, an even that saw plenty of machines being thrown at each other - among others, the said gathering included a 1,000+ hp Dodge Demon that set a new



As far as we know, both the seven-speed manual Corvette ZR1 and the 911 GT3 RS we're talking about came in factory stock form.



And while this particular 'Vette has



As for the aural part of the battle, both the blown V8 of the Chevrolet and the atmospheric flat-six of the Porsche deliver glorious soundtrack. As such, we're asking you to turn up the volume and be the judge of the decisive battle.



While the fight involving the two beasts mentioned above can be found at the 3:38 point of the video, the part of the footage that follows is also worthy of attention. And that's because the shenanigans taking place at the said event also involved other go-fast machines, with the Dodge Demon and the Tesla Model 3 being a pair of perfect examples.



Nevertheless, none of the aspects above mattered when the Rennsport Neunelfer and the C7 ZR1 recently got together on the Cecil County Dragway in Maryland.Their velocity battle was part of a YouTube Callout, an even that saw plenty of machines being thrown at each other - among others, the said gathering included a 1,000+ hp Dodge Demon that set a new quarter-mile record for the breed.As far as we know, both the seven-speed manual Corvette ZR1 and the 911 GT3 RS we're talking about came in factory stock form.And while this particular 'Vette has proven it can descend into the high-10s arena, most of its 1,320 feet runs will result in 11s stunts. This is what gave the driver of the GT3 RS confidence. After all, since the 500 PS Porsche duked it out with a 765 PS Chevy, the driver of the first needed plenty of that.As for the aural part of the battle, both the blown V8 of the Chevrolet and the atmospheric flat-six of the Porsche deliver glorious soundtrack. As such, we're asking you to turn up the volume and be the judge of the decisive battle.While the fight involving the two beasts mentioned above can be found at the 3:38 point of the video, the part of the footage that follows is also worthy of attention. And that's because the shenanigans taking place at the said event also involved other go-fast machines, with the Dodge Demon and the Tesla Model 3 being a pair of perfect examples.