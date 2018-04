Porsche 911 Turbo S with Light Mods Matches Veyron in Brutal 1/4-Mile Run

ECU

And the latest feat of the sort involves not one, but two Neunelfer Turbo S beasts. The pair of rear-engined animals duked it out in a drag race and, fortunately, their drivers chose the drag strip.As such, they not only stayed on the safe side compared to a street race, but also benefited from the prepped surface of the track.Then again, while one of the Turbo S beasts came in stock form, the other was fitted with a few mods. To be more precise, the latter's twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six has been gifted with a custom exhaust, an intercooler upgrade and, of course, anremap. Nevertheless, we're not aware of the new output of the machine.The two slabs of Zuffenhausen duked it out in a drag race that will keep Porschephiles in front of the screen from start to finish, with the difference between them being noticeable.Then again, the quarter-mile lap time of the modded Porsche 911 Turbo S allows for a much more interesting VW Group comparison.You see, the Porscha managed to play the quarter-mile game in 10.18 seconds, which means it's on par with a Bugatti Veyron - the "standard" 1,001 hp incarnation of the Molsheim machine needs 10.175s to play the 1,320 feet game.Sure, at the end of the day, there's a whole world between a Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Bugatti Veyron , but this doesn't make the performance of the slightly touched Neunelfer less impressive.