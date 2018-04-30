autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 Turbo S with Light Mods Matches Veyron in Brutal 1/4-Mile Run

30 Apr 2018, 8:23 UTC ·
by
With Porsche delivering no less than three GT models in less than a year, as well as the non-GT special that is the Carrera T, it can be easy to forget just how awesome the Turbo S is. Then again, thanks to the mighty nature of the supercar, we always have reasons to bring this back under the spotlights.
5 photos
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S drag racing2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S drag racing2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S drag racing2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S drag racing
And the latest feat of the sort involves not one, but two Neunelfer Turbo S beasts. The pair of rear-engined animals duked it out in a drag race and, fortunately, their drivers chose the drag strip.

As such, they not only stayed on the safe side compared to a street race, but also benefited from the prepped surface of the track.

Then again, while one of the Turbo S beasts came in stock form, the other was fitted with a few mods. To be more precise, the latter's twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six has been gifted with a custom exhaust, an intercooler upgrade and, of course, an ECU remap. Nevertheless, we're not aware of the new output of the machine.

The two slabs of Zuffenhausen duked it out in a drag race that will keep Porschephiles in front of the screen from start to finish, with the difference between them being noticeable.

Then again, the quarter-mile lap time of the modded Porsche 911 Turbo S allows for a much more interesting VW Group comparison.

You see, the Porscha managed to play the quarter-mile game in 10.18 seconds, which means it's on par with a Bugatti Veyron - the "standard" 1,001 hp incarnation of the Molsheim machine needs 10.175s to play the 1,320 feet game.

Sure, at the end of the day, there's a whole world between a Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Bugatti Veyron, but this doesn't make the performance of the slightly touched Neunelfer less impressive.

