Rosso Corsa 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Sports Ferrari's Finest

Have you ever asked yourself what would happen in a supercar buyer was undecided between Ferrari and Porsche? Well, the 2018 911 GT3 we're here to show you comes to deliver a potential answer to that question, showing us how a Zuffenhausen machine looks like in Maranello attire.

According to the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought the car to our attention, Rosso Corsa has been approved for PTS (Porsche's Paint To Sample range) use and you are now looking at the result.



Here in the autoevolution office, we love open-minded choices, so we're huge fans of the spec displayed by the Neunelfer. For one thing, the striking nature of the color makes the pretty aggressive body of the GT3 stand out like few other colors can.



Oh, and did we mention that Rosso Corsa is also present on the wheel lips - the wheel centers come dressed in Black, while the yellow brake calipers mean this machine is gifted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.



The presence of the carbon-ceramic hardware makes us think of track use. After all, with Enzo Ferrari being all about what happens on the circuit, using this Porscha on the track would only be fitting.



In fact, black is an important color for the car, with this also being used for the inner graphics of the all-LED headlights.



Now that Porsche has released the GT3 RS and that the GT2 RS is also out there, it can be easy to forget just how special the non-Rennsport GT3 is. Well, PTS toys like the one we have here allow us to keep the GT3 under the spotlights.



