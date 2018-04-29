2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. Audi R8 RWS Wet Track Battle Almost Ends in a Crash

Both the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and the Audi R8 RWS are insane machines - the Neunelfer by definition (rear-engined delights, anybody?) and the R8 RWS because it says "no" to Audi's quattro all-paw tradition. But do you know what's crazier? Throwing these two slabs of Germany at each other in the wet!

5 photos



The stunt saw Auto Express' Steve Sutcliffe pushing both machines way past the limit on the Bedford Autodrome. And while the initial plan included an all-sharp track attack in the dry, the British weather begged to differ.



Nevertheless, since the 1,040 hp confrontation had already been scheduled, the magazine stuck to the plan. And, in our book, this only made the result better.



And we're not just talking about the giggles you'll get by checking out Steve manhandling the things. This test is also special since there are so few occasions to see supercars being pushed to the limit in the rain.



We can't ignore the participants, either - ever since the



As you can imagine, the tires made quite a difference, with the Porsche's sticker units (in the dry) ending up turning against the flat-six wielder.



You have no reason to state this test was less than scientifical, since the laps of the two were timed. Heck, the footage even shows them in split-screen mode, of course with a strong In-Real-Life twist.



There's one thing we need to mention before inviting you to check out the slip angle fest we're talking about. You see, there are plenty of buyers who grab these cars based on their burning passion, so one needs to consider this when zooming in on this Audi-Porsche battle.



