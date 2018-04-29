Lamborghini Huracan Performante Standing Kilometer Run Is Brutal

In theory, today's twin-turbo-dominated supercar realm doesn't have too much space for naturally aspirated performers on the podium. Then again, there are also exceptions, with one of the fiercest being the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

5 photos



Launch Control was used during the stunt (that's Thrust Mode in Lambo talk) and you can check it all out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



The video does have a less shining part though, as a little light on the dash of the Huracan Performante shows that its 5.2-liter V10 heart could use a bit of oil.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the track special allows the driver to play with no less than 640 hp and 600 Nm (make that 440 lb-ft) of twist.



Given the atmospheric nature of the engine, the aural side of the standing kilometer feat is just as impressive as the visual one.



Speaking of Huracan Performante feats, we'll remind you that the Italian rocket constantly gave us reasons to welcome it into our headlines.



For instance, the Nurburgring now has this Lambo as a



As for the track, the fact that the Porsche 911 GT2 RS grabbed the Performante's Ring record doesn't make the mid-engined machine less impressive (the Lambo lapped the Nordschleife in 6:52, while the Porscha covered the task in 6:47).



In fact, here's a video showing the Lamborghini Performante



