autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Standing Kilometer Run Is Brutal

29 Apr 2018, 16:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In theory, today's twin-turbo-dominated supercar realm doesn't have too much space for naturally aspirated performers on the podium. Then again, there are also exceptions, with one of the fiercest being the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
5 photos
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Standing Kilometer RunLamborghini Huracan Performante Standing Kilometer RunLamborghini Huracan Performante Standing Kilometer RunLamborghini Huracan Performante Standing Kilometer Run
And the most recent feat of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine involves a straight-line adventure. To be more precise, the Raging Bull was tasked with performing a standing kilometer run by the aficionados over at Motorsport Magazine.

Launch Control was used during the stunt (that's Thrust Mode in Lambo talk) and you can check it all out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The video does have a less shining part though, as a little light on the dash of the Huracan Performante shows that its 5.2-liter V10 heart could use a bit of oil.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the track special allows the driver to play with no less than 640 hp and 600 Nm (make that 440 lb-ft) of twist.

Given the atmospheric nature of the engine, the aural side of the standing kilometer feat is just as impressive as the visual one.

Speaking of Huracan Performante feats, we'll remind you that the Italian rocket constantly gave us reasons to welcome it into our headlines.

For instance, the Nurburgring now has this Lambo as a Ring Taxi - unsurprisingly, we're talking about the most capable Green Hell cabbie we've seen to date.

As for the track, the fact that the Porsche 911 GT2 RS grabbed the Performante's Ring record doesn't make the mid-engined machine less impressive (the Lambo lapped the Nordschleife in 6:52, while the Porscha covered the task in 6:47).

In fact, here's a video showing the Lamborghini Performante doing its thing on the Magny-Cours Club course.

lamborghini huracan performante lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini supercar
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 