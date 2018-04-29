Porsche Works on New Experience Center in Hockenheim

A new 176,000-square-meter Porsche facility will open two years from now in Hockenheim, just across one of the world’s most famous racing circuits. Work on the new facility, called Experience Center, is expected to begin later this year.

The carmaker did not say how much money would be invested in the new center. As its name states, the center will allow Porsche customers and fans to better get acquainted with the company’s cars. The building which will house it will spread on three floors and will include event spaces, conference and meeting rooms, a Porsche Selection Shop, a Porsche Classic Lounge as well as a restaurant and café.At a later date, Porsche will also add to the complex exhibition areas for its vehicles, as well as a rapid charging infrastructure for electric cars. The carmaker also says the “requirements of the Porsche Mission E ” will also be taken into account.“The Porsche Experience Centres allow our customers and fans to experience the performance of our vehicles as well as the fascination of the brand at first hand,” said Detlev von Platen, Porsche’s head of sales and marketing.“We are extending this unique offering by constructing this new site near our main plant in Zuffenhausen.”Being located just a short distance from the Hockenheimring track means that those interested in testing first hand the vehicles Porsche makes can do so very easy.Currently, Porsche has similar experience centers in six locations on three continents: Leipzig, Le Mans, Silverstone, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Shanghai. In all these location track test drives are permitted.Porsche will build the new center together with emodrom-group, the company in charge with the Hockenheimring. The group selected Porsche as a long-term tenant for the redesigned Hockenheimring because it was the “preferred candidate” for the job.The carmaker did not say how much money would be invested in the new center.