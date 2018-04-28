Dark Sea Blue Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is a Daily Driver in California

Now, the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this machine to our attention also took the time to mention the real-world appearance of the rear-engined delight.
"In most of the subsequent shots, the color is essentially black, and appeared so even in person. Under sunlight, like in the first shot, was where the dark blue was evident. Loved this one. And it was properly dirty with bug guts and brake dust for days. Great to see this being driven," we are being told.
Main hue aside, this German toy packs the standard silver wheels, while the hue is also used for the inner graphics of the Xenon headlights. Oh, and the presence of the red brake calipers indicates the fact that the thing is fitted with the standard steel brakes.
And while we can't check out too many details of the cabin (this is a parking lot spotting), the full bucket seats of the flat-six wielder still shine.
We'll continue to keep an eye out for uber-special 911 GT3 TP examples that hit the web and we'll bring them to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them.
Meanwhile, we'll remind there's still a 991.2 derivative that hasn't been introduced. We're referring to the expected 2019 911 Speedster, which looked like a GT3 TP with a cloth top in a recent spyshots series. As for the roof, this might be close to the distinct design displayed by the still-testing 718 Boxster Spyder.
Luft V has been nothing short of mind blowing - more on that later. Here’s a PTS Dark Sea Blue (meerblau; non-metallic UNI; A5G) 911 GT3 Touring I saw from the general parking lot for Luft today. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in standard silver, steel brakes, xenons with PDLS, and full bucket seats. Car had Sonnen Porsche (Marin, CA) plate frames. And it was properly dirty with bug guts and brake dust for days. Great to see this being driven. In most of the subsequent shots, the color is essentially black, and appeared so even in person. Under sunlight, like in the first shot, was where the dark blue was evident. Loved this one. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS