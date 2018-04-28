Dark Sea Blue Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is a Daily Driver in California

Luft V has been nothing short of mind blowing - more on that later. Here’s a PTS Dark Sea Blue (meerblau; non-metallic UNI; A5G) 911 GT3 Touring I saw from the general parking lot for Luft today. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in standard silver, steel brakes, xenons with PDLS, and full bucket seats. Car had Sonnen Porsche (Marin, CA) plate frames. And it was properly dirty with bug guts and brake dust for days. Great to see this being driven. In most of the subsequent shots, the color is essentially black, and appeared so even in person. Under sunlight, like in the first shot, was where the dark blue was evident. Loved this one. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

