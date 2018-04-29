autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 Crashes on Nurburgring, Pendulum Effect Is Strong

29 Apr 2018, 15:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Tackling the Nurburgring in a Porsche 911 GT3 - this sounds like a dream and it doesn't even matter which generation of the track-savvy Porscha is involved in the adventure. However, since we're talking about the Green Hell, such a stunt can easily turn into a nightmare and we're here to deliver an example of that.
7 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 Crashes on NurburgringPorsche 911 GT3 Crashes on NurburgringPorsche 911 GT3 Crashes on NurburgringPorsche 911 GT3 Crashes on NurburgringPorsche 911 GT3 Crashes on NurburgringPorsche 911 GT3 Crashes on Nurburgring
That's right, we're talking about a 911 GT3 Nordschleife crash, one that took place during the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session held yesterday. And we're looking at a GT3 belonging to the 997.1 generation.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Porscha talking the Brunnchen corner and there doesn't seem to be any particular event that offsets the balance.

Instead, we're probably dealing with a combination between carrying too much speed into the tricky bend and less-than-ideal driver manhandling.

Regardless, once the posterior stepped out, it looks like the guy behind the wheel simply panicked, as he doesn't appear to deliver the kind of swift effort require to bring the machine back in line - you know, countersteering and balancing the throttle.

This means the pendulum effect generated by the rear-engined layout of the Neunelfer took over, with the car spinning accordingly.

The flat-six wielder ended up hitting the barrier on the side of the track with its nose and there are a few compensating details of the accident. Then again, as far as Nordschleife crashes go, the one we have here can easily be labeled as the light kind.

First of all, the engine wasn't involved in a direct impact. Secondly, spinning Porscha managed to scrub off most of its speed until meeting the guardrail. As such, the accident didn't seem all that serious.

This should mean that the Porsche 911 GT3 we're talking about will resume its hooning activities soon.

Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche 911 Porsche nurburgring 2018 Nurburgring
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 