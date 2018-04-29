Porsche 911 GT3 Crashes on Nurburgring, Pendulum Effect Is Strong

Tackling the Nurburgring in a Porsche 911 GT3 - this sounds like a dream and it doesn't even matter which generation of the track-savvy Porscha is involved in the adventure. However, since we're talking about the Green Hell, such a stunt can easily turn into a nightmare and we're here to deliver an example of that.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Porscha talking the Brunnchen corner and there doesn't seem to be any particular event that offsets the balance.



Instead, we're probably dealing with a combination between carrying too much speed into the tricky bend and less-than-ideal driver manhandling.



Regardless, once the posterior stepped out, it looks like the guy behind the wheel simply panicked, as he doesn't appear to deliver the kind of swift effort require to bring the machine back in line - you know, countersteering and balancing the throttle.



This means the pendulum effect generated by the rear-engined layout of the



The flat-six wielder ended up hitting the barrier on the side of the track with its nose and there are a few compensating details of the accident. Then again, as far as



First of all, the engine wasn't involved in a direct impact. Secondly, spinning Porscha managed to scrub off most of its speed until meeting the guardrail. As such, the accident didn't seem all that serious.



This should mean that the Porsche 911 GT3 we're talking about will resume its hooning activities soon.



