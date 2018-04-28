Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. Porsche 911 GT3 RS Nurburgring Battle Is Savage

These days, Porschephiles are busy talking about the majestic 6:56 Nurburgring lap time delivered by the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS. Nevertheless, we must also keep the 991.1 incarnations of the Rennsport Neunelfer under the spotlights. Well, given how spicy the pre-revamp model is, such a task is not difficult to cover.

We need to mention that the Rennsport Neunelfers we have have left their factory form behind in favor on an even more track-friendly setup. The rear-engined animals were massaged by Porsche-owned Manthey Racing.



And while we're not sure about the exact mods on the Ultraviolet car, we can mention the goodies fitted to the Lava Orange unit. To be more precise, the flat-six wielder was fitted with a Manthey KW Competition suspension (Raeder Motorsport was also involved), while featuring a Manthey aerodynamic package and riding on Pirelli Trofeo R rubber.



As for the driver, this 500 hp animal (the engine was left untouched) is manhandled by the YouTuber who delivered the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. This aficionado is a Ring Wolf whose adventures we've featured on previous occasions.



Now, while checking out the two Porschas playing on the infamous German track, keep in mind that chasing is more facile than leading.



Returning to the stunning Nordschleife performance of the 2019 model, we need to discuss the main factors behind this. It all starts with the road connection of the newcomer, which is established via Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which will be offered as an option, while the suspensions features new helper springs. And thanks to the new Weissach Package and magnesium wheels, the newcomer is also lighter.



Perhaps we also need to mention the fact that the layout of the Nurburgring has been slightly polished for 2018.



