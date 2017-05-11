Hippie Porsche 911 GT3 RS Wrap Mixes Ultraviolet Blue with 1970s Artwork

Ultraviolet Blue is the kind of hue that would make a stone stand out, so when this covers a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the result draws attention like a Zuffenhausen magnet. Nevertheless, certain owners of Rennsport Neunelfers dressed in this hue are looking for an even higher level of eye candy.





The trippy green bits were added next, with the endurance racing-like yellow headlight tint fitting in nicely.



From the super-sized "3" logos top the Shell logo screaming from the roof of the Zuffenhausen machine, we have plenty of elements battling for the icing on the cake title.



We'll remind you that this wrap, which has been parading around for a few months now, isn't, by any means, the first one that builds on the naturaly beauty of 991 GT3 RS.



And the partial wrap Martini livery we



Those of you who haven't had the occasion to meet this track animal person could get close to the car during the goldRush Rally, since the Porscha is taking part in the event.



Kicking off tomorrow, the ninth edition of the Rally will take participants through Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Sunriver, Seattle, Spokane, Jackson Hole and Park City, with the finish line being found in Las Vegas.



In fact, this is the fourth goldRush Rally-destined wrap we bring you and, frankly, it's difficult to tell which one of these second skin jobs is the most extreme.



