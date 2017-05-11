autoevolution

Hippie Porsche 911 GT3 RS Wrap Mixes Ultraviolet Blue with 1970s Artwork

 
11 May 2017, 17:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Ultraviolet Blue is the kind of hue that would make a stone stand out, so when this covers a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the result draws attention like a Zuffenhausen magnet. Nevertheless, certain owners of Rennsport Neunelfers dressed in this hue are looking for an even higher level of eye candy.
We're dealing with a partial wrap here, one that has a retro air to it. In fact, the project started out with the rear-engined delight being covered in a transparent film.

The trippy green bits were added next, with the endurance racing-like yellow headlight tint fitting in nicely.

From the super-sized "3" logos top the Shell logo screaming from the roof of the Zuffenhausen machine, we have plenty of elements battling for the icing on the cake title.

We'll remind you that this wrap, which has been parading around for a few months now, isn't, by any means, the first one that builds on the naturaly beauty of 991 GT3 RS.

And the partial wrap Martini livery we introduced one year ago is an excellent example of a somewhat similar stunt.

Those of you who haven't had the occasion to meet this track animal person could get close to the car during the goldRush Rally, since the Porscha is taking part in the event.

Kicking off tomorrow, the ninth edition of the Rally will take participants through Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Sunriver, Seattle, Spokane, Jackson Hole and Park City, with the finish line being found in Las Vegas.

In fact, this is the fourth goldRush Rally-destined wrap we bring you and, frankly, it's difficult to tell which one of these second skin jobs is the most extreme.

We're expecting an important part of our readers to offer that title to the LEGO Gulf Lamborghini and we don't need to explain why. Nevertheless, the Cheshire Cat Jaguar F-Type R Convertible also has serious chances of grabbing the unofficial trophy. Oh, and let's not forget the Leonardo da Vinci McLaren wrap, which manages to bring an early 12C back under the spotlights.
porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Porsche 911 wrap
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86