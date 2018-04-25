autoevolution
 

BMW 3 Series Nurburgring Crash Is a Performance Driving Lesson

Just earlier today, we showed you a Nurburgring crash that involved a Porsche Cayman GT4. Well, here we are, back on the topic, since the GT Division Porscha wasn't the only German machine the Green Hell claimed yesterday.
To be more precise, the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place yesterday also saw a BMW 3 Series meeting the guardrail.

We're talking about an E46-generation 3er, but you shouldn't place too much blame on the aging components of the sedan. And that's because the one behind the wheel made quite a mistake when going through the corner that saw the car going out of control.

Thanks to the clip below, we can see the rear end of the BMW 3 Series stepping out in what appears to be a lift-off oversteer scenario - it looks like the driver carried too much speed into the bend, got scared and suddenly took his foot off the gas.

Alas, the driver also made a second mistake, pulling an overcorrection maneuver, which sent the Bimmer sliding the other way (of course, the hefty body roll of the vehicle, which is probably due to the old dampers) also played a role here.

Thus, the 3er ended up with one of its rear wheels on the grass and this is where things became interesting, since the car acted like it was experiencing an ABS failure: while the driver brakes, the wheels locked, with the machine ending up hitting the metallic element on the side of the track.

In fact, the accident could've been much more serious, especially given the respectable corner entry speed of the car.

Fortunately, the BMW was able to drive away after the impact. We should all pay attention to this final part of the video since taking your car away from an overly risky zone is the right thing to do.

