2019 Range Rover Velar SVR Hits Nurburgring, Out for Porsche Cayenne Coupe Blood

Jaguar Land Rover's go-fast divisions are busier than ever, with the latest effort of their engineers delivering the velocity-majestic Jaguar F-Pace SVR. And we are about to see the three-letter badge making its way to the Range Rover Velar. In fact, we've brought along a piece of spy footage that shows the upcoming super-SUV completing the final stages of its testing.

Then again, with the crossover using the company's supercharged 5.0-liter V8, the decibel side of the machine is no surprise. As is the case with the F-Pace SVR, the newcomer should pack the 550 hp incarnation of the motor.



And since the Velar is considerably lighter than its rivals (the Brit tips the scales at about 1,800 kg or 3,8y0 lbs), this should give it a serious dynamic advantage. Nevertheless, since we're talking about a Land Rover, the rugged terrain abilities should also be present, unlike in the case of the BMW X6 M, for example.



The sporty looks of the Velar SVR, along with the said dynamic attributes, will allow it to rival the upcoming



Nevertheless, this should borrow the engine lineup of the "standard" Cayenne, which means the Turbo will offer 550 hp, making the said rivalry a tight one.



It's worth mentioning that the German carmaker has already confirmed it is working on a Turbo S E-Hybrid incarnation of the Cayenne, with the 680 hp powertrain possibly making its way into the Cayenne Coupe.



Returning to the British super- SUV , the machine will reach both sides of the pond by the end of the year.



