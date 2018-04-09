autoevolution
Jaguar J-Pace Rumored To Arrive In 2021 On Range Rover Platform

If you have heard this one before, that’s because you did. Jaguar is considering all options for a future sport utility vehicle, with the automaker expressing the most interest in a large SUV. This is where the J-Pace steps on the scene, which Autocar anticipates that it will go official in 2021 with running gear from the Range Rover.
First things first, there’s the elephant in the room. And that elephant is J-Pace, which hasn’t been trademarked by Jaguar at the time of writing. Then there’s the matter of size. Larger than the F-Pace but smaller than the Range Rover, the J-Pace is “designed to beat the Porsche Cayenne at its own game.” Considering that Porsche is one class above in terms of handling and luxury, that might not be the case after all.

The British publication’s report also mentions “all-aluminum” construction and an “on-road biased” setup. Something that Autocar is not spot on is this line: Jaguar bosses will expect it [J-Pace] to sell especially well in China, where well-heeled owners are chauffer-driven.” Pardon my French, but well-to-do people employ chauffers in all corners of the globe, not just the People’s Republic of China.

Then there’s the following line: the J-Pace will “plug into a rising demand for super-luxury SUVs.” The Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan can be considered as such, which means that Jaguar’s future SUV can be described as luxurious at best. Autocar expects the newcomer to cost in the ballpark of £80,000, translating to $113,080.

For the time being, the F-Pace SVR is the most opulent Jaguar utility vehicle on sale. Priced at £74,835 in the United Kingdom, the F-Pace SVR packs 5.0 liters of supercharged V8 under the hood, developing 550 PS and 680 Nm. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in 4.3 seconds, with top speed rated at 283 km/h (176 mph).

In related news, Jaguar considers expanding the I-Pace family with SVR, SVA, and SVX variants. In plain English, SVR is about performance, SVA for luxury, and SVX stands for superior off-road capability.
