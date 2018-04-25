Porsche Cayman GT4 Has 200 KPH Nurburgring Crash while Running from BMW M3

Even though the 2018 Nurburgring season is just over one month old, we've lost count of the crashes that took place on the Green Hell this year. And the latest Green Hell accident occurred during yesterday's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Day) session, when a Porsche Cayman GT4 went through quite an ordeal.

5 photos



We can see the Bimmer being passed by the Cayman GT4 as it heads for Schwedenkreuz, with the Porscha being followed by an E92 M3.



Alas, once the Porscha enters the said bend, it loses control and ends up hitting the guardrail on the side of the track. And while the mediocre quality of the video (the camera angle is actually the worst part) doesn't make things all that clear, the description delivered by the camera car driver sheds light on the matter.



"Hard crash of a Porsche Cayman GT4 during a private track day on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Seen from an E46 M3. Lifted off mid-corner, which caused back-end to come round and he lost control," we are being told.



This fits the Schwedenkreuz pattern perfectly - this bend follows a generous straight, having the potential to surprise those who aren't familiar with the layout of the Nordschleife. And with some of these drivers making the mistake of lifting suddenly, it's only natural for their machines to get the tail out.



In fact, this is how a typical



Nevertheless, it looks like the Cayman GT4 wasn't destroyed in the accident - we've seen the said corner claiming plenty of cars, be they



So here's to hoping the mid-engined marvel that is the 911-powered Cayman GT4 can resume its hooning activities soon.



