autoevolution
 

Porsche Cayman GT4 Has 200 KPH Nurburgring Crash while Running from BMW M3

25 Apr 2018, 7:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Even though the 2018 Nurburgring season is just over one month old, we've lost count of the crashes that took place on the Green Hell this year. And the latest Green Hell accident occurred during yesterday's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Day) session, when a Porsche Cayman GT4 went through quite an ordeal.
5 photos
Porsche Cayman GT4 Nurburgring crashPorsche Cayman GT4 Nurburgring crashPorsche Cayman GT4 Nurburgring crashPorsche Cayman GT4 Nurburgring crash
While the majority of Ring crashes are captured on camera by spotters sitting on the side of the track, this is one of those accidents recorded from the dashcam of a machine that was lapping the infamous German track itself. And the camera vehicle is no slouch, since we're talking about an E46 M3.

We can see the Bimmer being passed by the Cayman GT4 as it heads for Schwedenkreuz, with the Porscha being followed by an E92 M3.

Alas, once the Porscha enters the said bend, it loses control and ends up hitting the guardrail on the side of the track. And while the mediocre quality of the video (the camera angle is actually the worst part) doesn't make things all that clear, the description delivered by the camera car driver sheds light on the matter.

"Hard crash of a Porsche Cayman GT4 during a private track day on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Seen from an E46 M3. Lifted off mid-corner, which caused back-end to come round and he lost control," we are being told.

This fits the Schwedenkreuz pattern perfectly - this bend follows a generous straight, having the potential to surprise those who aren't familiar with the layout of the Nordschleife. And with some of these drivers making the mistake of lifting suddenly, it's only natural for their machines to get the tail out.

In fact, this is how a typical Schwedenkreuz spin looks from inside the car.

Nevertheless, it looks like the Cayman GT4 wasn't destroyed in the accident - we've seen the said corner claiming plenty of cars, be they hot hatches or other kinds of machines.

So here's to hoping the mid-engined marvel that is the 911-powered Cayman GT4 can resume its hooning activities soon.

Porsche Cayman GT4 porsche cayman Nurburgring crash Porsche nurburgring crash 2018 Nurburgring crash
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 