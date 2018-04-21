autoevolution
 

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Nurburgring Prototype Spied With Roll Cage

As you already know, the Aventador is a tough car in the case of a crash. This Aventador SVJ, however, is equipped with a roll cage. Based on the design of the frame and the Nurburgring record-smashing Huracan Performante, Lamborghini appears to gear up to set a blistering lap on the world’s most revered racing circuit.
For reference, the Aventador SVJ has to lap the track in less time than 6 minutes and 52 seconds for the SuperVeloce Jota to attain halo status. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS comes in at 6:47, while the all-electric NIO EP9 did it in 6 minutes 45 seconds.

Caught with both doors open, the camouflaged prototype also shows some sort of electronic equipment located on the passenger’s seat. The jet fighter-style starter button and oversized gearshift paddles are also visible, as is the fire-suppression system’s lever and a sticker on the right-hand side of the dashboard.

One of the people sitting next to the prototype is Christian Engelhart, Lamborghini Squadra Corse driver who took two podiums with Grasser Racing Team in a week at the beginning of April 2018 (at the first rounds of the ADAC GT Masters and Blancpain GT championships). Engelhart also knows the Nordschleife like the back of his hand. Given this information, it’s not that hard to connect the dots, isn’t it?

Zooming in on the sidewalls of the tires, you’ll notice they read Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R. These babies are barely legal for street use, but on the other hand, the compound is extremely sticky, translating to supreme grip in perfect conditions. “Lateral grip in the dry” is the party piece of the P-Zero Trofeo R, which will come in handy for the SVJ considering how many turns the Nurburgring has.

It should be mentioned the Huracan Performante that posted the 6:52 lap on the Green Hell was equipped with this exact compound, although Lamborghini offers the Trofeo R as an option. As standard, the Huracan Performante ships with P-Zero Corsa tires, which are more usable in wet conditions.

The Aventador SVJ appears to ticks all the right boxes, more so if you bear in mind it’s gifted with Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva and a more potent 6.5-liter V12. The engine is expected to develop close to 800 PS (789 horsepower), making the SuperVeloce Jota the most powerful road-going Lamborghini ever.

On that note, did you notice the doors have yellow-painted handle straps and the door cards are as simple as they come? What that means is, the SVJ will be lighter than the S (1,740 kilograms; 3,836 pounds) and SV (‎1,525 kilograms; 3,362 pounds).
