Corvette Z06 Chases Lamborghini Huracan Performante Ring Taxi in Track Mayhem

Last month, we talked about a new member of the Nurburgring fauna that deserves our undivided attention, namely the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Ring Taxi. And we are now back on the topic to show you the kind of adventures such a machine engages in.
Now, the sheer designation of the velocity tool allows one to understand how such a beast spends its days. Nevertheless, nothing can prepare you for the moment when you see the thing in action.
And when you hoon a Lamborghini Huracan Performante Rosso Mars, you can expect plenty of competition from other drivers. In fact, we're here to bring you just such an episode, one that shows the Raging Bull being chased by a C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Keep in mind that this slab of America has been given a track treatment. For one thing, its connection to the road is established via European metal, since the thing sits on Bilstein dampers, while riding on Michelin Cup 2 tires.
As for the naturally aspirated y-liter V8 occupying the front section of the 'Vette, this has been pushed almost 100 hp and now delivers 600 ponies.
Then there's the driver mod, with the YouTuber behind the video depicting the race, who is also the one behind the wheel, being what we like to call a Ring Wolf - this guy knows the track like the back of his hand and isn't afraid to push his machine to the limit.
Judging by how the Ring Taxi driver takes off after the yellow flag section introduced after an STI crashed, we expect the man to have been rather determined to lose the Z06 tail.
As for the soundtrack of this Green Hell fight, the V10-animated Huracan Performante (640 hp) is so loud that it manages to overpower the voice of the 'Vette's LS7 at times, even though the Chevy serves as the camera car.
