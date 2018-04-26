Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Nurburgring SUV Lap Record Attempt Looks Savage

As the track aficionados among you have noticed, Mercedes-AMG is quite determined to master the Nurburgring these days. And such efforts don't just cover Affalterbach's low-riding machines, like the GT R "Beast of the Green Hell", but also seems to involve the company's SUVs. And the freshest effort of the kind comes from the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S.

6 photos SUV has been spotted blitzing Nordschleife earlier today, with the test car having been caught on camera while being pushed to the absolute limit.



The 510 hp monster was filmed while tackling the Brunnchen corner and we need to thank Ring aficionado Dale Lomas of



"Today the Nordschleife is being used exclusively by AMG to allow the factory and customer teams to make final preparations for the Nürburgring 24-hour race, barely 2 weeks away.But before the race cars hit the track, I heard whispers that an AMG street car might attempt a Nordschleife lap time…" Dale explains on the said blog.



And while it does seem like the German animal is aiming for a sweet chronograph number, we'll remind you that the current Ring SUV lap record sits with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.



Nevertheless, the 7:51.7 run of the 510 hp Italian crossover hasn't been without controversy, since the video showing the stunt has been cut and edited in a manner that left us wondering about the authenticity of the said stopwatch number.



Then again, with Lamborghini having also jumped the Nurburgring bandwagon (the Huracan Performante used to hold the production car lap record before this was grabbed by the



For one thing, the



Then again, Fiat-Crysler could always fight back with the help of the recently-launched



