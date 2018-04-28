McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Nissan GT-R, Gets Schooled

If you happen to attend a drag racing event and a McLaren 720S show up, you'd better take your time before rushing to battle the Woking animal. That's because the combination between the 3,190 lbs scale footprint of the car, its 850+ real-life output and the Woking engineering that helps it put the power down turn it into a worthy adversary.

Then again, it's obvious that, with the right hardware, you can leave the British toy trailing in your wake. And it seems this is what happened during a recent drag racing event that took place over in Germany.Held on an airfield in Weeze, the velocity gathering sadly didn't include timing gear, so we can only rely on the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the McLaren duking it out with an Audi RS3 Sedan and a tuned Nissan GT-R . And, for obvious reasons, we'll focus on the fight against Godzilla.Judging by the finish line gap between the two supercars, the R35 GT-R had received a serious tech massage. And while we're not aware of the Nissan's mods, we can use a now-famous drag racing video to estimate the hp level of the Japanese beast.We're talking about a street battle that took place in the US last December, one that saw a heavily modified GT-R duking it out with a McLaren 720S that came in factory stock condition - we've added the footage of the race below (the video on the right).The said GT-R had been dialed all the way to 1,250 ponies and decided to battle the British vehicle using a rolling start. Nevertheless, the Nissan raced the McLaren on more than one occasion, with the R35 also using a lower boost setting.Now, the latter setup is only low compared to the output mentioned above, since it meant the twin-turbo V6 heart of the beast delivered around 920 ponies.As for the scale footprint of the R35 Nissan GT-R, this sits at around 3,900 lbs. And since the modded GT-Rs we're discussing had kept their cabin bits, we can turn this value for reference.