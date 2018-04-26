Jaguar Says XE SV Project 8 Nurburgring Lap Record “Could Be Beaten”

In November 2017, the Leaping Cat from Coventry claimed the Nurburgring lap record for sedans from the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. It the hands of Jaguar’s professional driver, the XE SV Project 8 lapped the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 21.23 seconds, but some of the vehicle’s on-track potential has been left untapped.
Here’s a statement from Jaguar themselves: “Intensive development program indicates record-breaking 7-minute 21.23-second Nurburgring Nordschleife lap time could be beaten by Project 8 owners.” In other words, the automaker has been fine-tuning the car since November 2017, squeezing every ounce of performance.
Scheduled to go into production at the Special Vehicle Operations Technical Center in June 2018, the Project 8 retails at £149,995 in the United Kingdom. Exclusively left-hand drive, the most powerful road-going Jaguar combines a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed Quickshift transmission.
Customers are offered a choice between four seats or the Track Pack, which deletes the rear bench. Opting for the Track Pack also adds the carbon-fiber racing front seats with four-point harnesses. All in all, the two-seater is 12.2 kilograms lighter than the four-seat XE SV Project 8, with torsional rigidity quoted as 27 percent better.
The second Collector’s Edition Jaguar from SVO after the F-Type Project 7, the Project 8 will be delivered to its first owners this summer. In total, the Coventry-based automaker will hand-assemble 300 examples of the super sedan. Each and every single one develops 600 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque, which equates to 3.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour and 200-plus mph on full song.
To unlock the full potential of the car, Jaguar is much obliged to wrap the wheels in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. F1-inspired ceramic wheel bearings, a differential oil cooler, flat underbody, and an adjustable front splitter are also on the menu, as are the rear wing, adjustable suspension, and carbon-ceramic brakes.
