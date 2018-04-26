Jaguar Says XE SV Project 8 Nurburgring Lap Record “Could Be Beaten”

More on this:

1 Jaguar XJ50 Celebrates 50 Years Since The XJ Started Production

2 Jaguar Discontinues XE S and XF S in Europe Over WLTP Regulations

3 Bond Museum on Top of a Mountain Now Complete with Jaguar Cars

4 Jaguar I-Type 3 Livery Shown Before Rome Formula E Debut

5 Jaguar J-Pace Rumored To Arrive In 2021 On Range Rover Platform