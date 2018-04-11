Bond Museum on Top of a Mountain Now Complete with Jaguar Cars

In July 2018, nearly half a year after the initial projected inauguration, a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to arguably the world’s most famous spy will open in Sölden, Austria. And right next door to the infamous Hoffler Klinik.

Jaguar Land Rover cars have been featured in nine of the 26 Bond movies shot so far. Usually, JLR cars are siding with the bad guys, but at times, as was the case in Spectre, they are used by the main character as well. Created to be a cinematic installation, the 007 Elements location, as it is officially called, will allow users to visit a series of galleries dedicated to the Bond movies.The experience should be immersive, the owners say, as all the rooms have been designed together with Neal Callow, art director for all the latest Bond movies.Although usually James Bond is associated with Martini, shaken, not stirred, and Aston Martin cars, this time visitors would be treated with vehicles wearing a badge from one of the other former major Premier Automotive Group brands: Jaguar Land Rover.The star of the carmaker’s lineup on site will be, of course, the I-Pace , which will be shown in all its electric glory alongside the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Sport SVR Even the C-X75 concept used on the Spectre installment will be on site, although not really so. A wireframe model on the car will be presented, powered by the lithium-ion battery of the electric“From one British icon to another, Jaguar Land Rover is proud to be part of 007 ELEMENTS, the new James Bond experience,” said Mark Cameron, JLR marketing director.“We have collaborated with EON Productions and Cable Car Companies Sölden to showcase our Bond vehicles and latest technologies in this unique installation overlooking the Ötztal Alps.”Jaguar Land Rover cars have been featured in nine of the 26 Bond movies shot so far. Usually, JLR cars are siding with the bad guys, but at times, as was the case in Spectre, they are used by the main character as well.