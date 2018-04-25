Jaguar XJ50 Celebrates 50 Years Since The XJ Started Production

Before the XJ came into this world, Jaguar relied on a number of sedans. From the 240 to the 340, S-Type and 420, the lineup wasn’t as cohesive as you’d think. But over the years, those models were replaced by the six- and twelve-cylinder XJ. And to this day, the full-size luxury sedan didn’t change to a four-cylinder powerplant.
To mark the 50th anniversary of the XJ, the Coventry-based Leaping Cat decided to come up with the limited-edition XJ50. Available with both rear- and all-wheel-drive, supercharged V6 and V8 options, the celebratory model is offered exclusively in long-wheelbase specification with 20-inch gloss-black alloy wheels.
Covered by a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty and complimentary scheduled maintenance, the XJ50 churns out anything between 340 and 470 horsepower. In regard to customization, no less than four exterior colors are available: Santorini Black (pictured), Loire Blue, Rosello Red, as well as Fuji White. Regardless of paintwork, the gloss-black treatment is carried over by the front grille and badging.
Opening the driver's door reveals diamond-quilted seats wrapped in soft-grain leather, flaunting XJ50 embossings in the headrests and center armrest. The XJ50 illuminated treadplates and aluminum gearshift paddles are also worth mentioning.
“Spanning half a century, the Jaguar XJ remains true to its heritage with a wonderful balance of beautiful design, intelligent performance and indulgent luxury that ensures it stands out from the crowd," declared Ian Callum, director of design.
A fitting tribute to the timeless elegance and sporting nature of the XJ, this special edition will go on sale in select markets around the world for the 2019 model year. But next year, the all-new XJ will go official on a brand new, electrified platform.
Callum told the media in December 2017 that his team has “come up with something quite special,” assuring that the XJ will remain the flagship of the Jaguar brand. It’s not yet clear if the full-size sedan will go full electric or if it will be offered with multiple levels of electrification, but that’s the direction Jaguar has decided on.
From 2020 onwards, both Jaguar and Land Rover will electrify every model in their lineups to multiple degrees, the starting point being mild hybridization.
Covered by a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty and complimentary scheduled maintenance, the XJ50 churns out anything between 340 and 470 horsepower. In regard to customization, no less than four exterior colors are available: Santorini Black (pictured), Loire Blue, Rosello Red, as well as Fuji White. Regardless of paintwork, the gloss-black treatment is carried over by the front grille and badging.
Opening the driver's door reveals diamond-quilted seats wrapped in soft-grain leather, flaunting XJ50 embossings in the headrests and center armrest. The XJ50 illuminated treadplates and aluminum gearshift paddles are also worth mentioning.
“Spanning half a century, the Jaguar XJ remains true to its heritage with a wonderful balance of beautiful design, intelligent performance and indulgent luxury that ensures it stands out from the crowd," declared Ian Callum, director of design.
A fitting tribute to the timeless elegance and sporting nature of the XJ, this special edition will go on sale in select markets around the world for the 2019 model year. But next year, the all-new XJ will go official on a brand new, electrified platform.
Callum told the media in December 2017 that his team has “come up with something quite special,” assuring that the XJ will remain the flagship of the Jaguar brand. It’s not yet clear if the full-size sedan will go full electric or if it will be offered with multiple levels of electrification, but that’s the direction Jaguar has decided on.
From 2020 onwards, both Jaguar and Land Rover will electrify every model in their lineups to multiple degrees, the starting point being mild hybridization.