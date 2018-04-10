Jaguar I-Type 3 Livery Shown Before Rome Formula E Debut

On April 1, Italian capital Rome will host the 5th race of the year in the FIA Formula E Championship. Prior to the race, the carmaker has pulled the wraps off the I-Type 3, based on the second generation race car developed for the series.In Formula E, teams compete against each other in the same race model. For this year, the electric racer will be produced by Spark Racing Technologies, while the battery is to be supplied by McLaren Applied Technologies.The new version of the racer is powered by an improved battery and motors that develop a maximum output of 250 kW. During the race, however, due to regulations, only 200 kW will be used.The biggest change however with the new battery is that it would allow Jaguar and the other teams to have one car per driver this season, as opposed to the mandatory car-swap used until now, called for by the need to recharge the battery.“I had the chance to drive the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 development car in a closed test event last month,” said Nelson Piquet, driver for Jaguar.“The car made a promising, reliable start but there is a lot of development to do before we start racing at the end of this year. Now my focus turns to Rome. I love new tracks and am up for the challenge.”Gen2, as the electric racer is officially called by its creators, is the first vehicle to have been designed by the FIA. There are ten teams competing in the racing series, some factory-sanctioned, like Panasonic Jaguar and Audi Sport, others backed by companies like Virgin Racing or Techeetah.