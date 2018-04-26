Azurite Black 2018 BMW M5 Shows Off in Abu Dhabi

While everybody is busy looking at press photos of the new BMW M5, somebody in Abu Dhabi already got his delivered. Check out this dark beauty and tell us BMW doesn't have the best color palette in the world!

14 photos



What I can say is that back in 2015, we showed an Azurite Black BMW M4. There have also been a few M760Li's this year. The color is a very dark blue with metallic pearl. To my mind, that just means it will get dirty a lot, but maybe she's a trailer queen.



A



This is the sixth generation M5. We're not sure if the people in the Middle East enjoyed four of those. It still has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but 600 horsepower is now sent to an xDrive system. Of course, it's RWD-biased, but there's also a drift mode where the fronts are completely cut from the equation.



And what about the styling? It's not as muscular as the M2. But if you look closer, you will notice the extra air intakes at the front and quad exhaust surrounding a diffuser at the back. If we don't point it out, you might miss it: the roof is carbon fiber.



What about that interior? Most people would go for black or cream, but this has caramel brown leather. It's kind of weird if you ask us. But we don't have the fashion sense of a millionaire. Azurite Black is a really cool but uncommon color. This is what I'd imagine fresh oil in Texas looked like in the 1900's. But I've only seen it in There Will Be Blood, so just ignore what I say.What I can say is that back in 2015, we showed an Azurite Black BMW M4. There have also been a few M760Li's this year. The color is a very dark blue with metallic pearl. To my mind, that just means it will get dirty a lot, but maybe she's a trailer queen. leaked brochure told us in 2017 that Azurite would cost $1,950 on top of the $102,600. Of course, nobody is ever going to drive a stock M5. You see the dome under the number plate? That means it's got the Driver Assistance Package. The super-sedan is also available in Germany from €117,900 and in the UK from £87,160.This is the sixth generation M5. We're not sure if the people in the Middle East enjoyed four of those. It still has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but 600 horsepower is now sent to an xDrive system. Of course, it's RWD-biased, but there's also a drift mode where the fronts are completely cut from the equation.And what about the styling? It's not as muscular as the M2. But if you look closer, you will notice the extra air intakes at the front and quad exhaust surrounding a diffuser at the back. If we don't point it out, you might miss it: the roof is carbon fiber.What about that interior? Most people would go for black or cream, but this has caramel brown leather. It's kind of weird if you ask us. But we don't have the fashion sense of a millionaire.