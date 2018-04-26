Tuner Fixes the Land Rover Discovery Tailgate Problem

Usually, they stay away from cheaper, less exciting family vehicles. But the Discovery is such an icon in the business that they just had to get their hands dirty.I don't know if you've heard about this, but there was a massive scandal surrounding the tailgate of the all-new model last year. Land Rover designers were inspired by the asymmetric design of the previous generation. However, it ended up looking all weird.If you think that's rude, check out what Mr. McGovern said a while back: "I’m a professional designer, and they’re not. I think it hangs together really well.”The British automaker blamed customers, saying that they had bought the wrong type of UK plates. Of course, that's downright stupid, since not everybody lives in Britain and has access to those super-clean yellow plates.So Startech came up with a fix. It's an insert that puts the number plate back in the middle of the car. I think sheet metal cutting is needed for its installation, but that's a small price for people with number plate OCD.We saw pictures on the net, but this comes from a customer in Iceland and gives us a real-world impression. We think the original version worked better with the car. What's wrong with having the number to the side. Alfas are like that, and they are among the most beautiful cars in the world.Of course, we wouldn't buy this thing. It's a little dull, but a Startech body kit and engine mods can fix all that. Check out the massive exhaust and deep chin spoiler in the photo gallery below.