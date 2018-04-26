autoevolution
 

Pogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Has 477 HP, Finally Looks Dangerous

26 Apr 2018, 20:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Alfa Romeo 4C has been with us for many years and never got the performance version that was promised. However, we doubt it would ever come close to the level of lunacy displayed by this Pogea Racing tuning project.
7 photos
Pogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Has 477 HP, Finally Looks DangerousPogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Has 477 HP, Finally Looks DangerousPogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Has 477 HP, Finally Looks DangerousPogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Has 477 HP, Finally Looks DangerousPogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Has 477 HP, Finally Looks DangerousPogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Has 477 HP, Finally Looks Dangerous
The company is known for taking Italian cars to the next level, making the Abarth even more uncompromising or adding a touch of luxury. They've played with the 4C before too, but extracting 500 horsepower couldn't have been an easy task.

Usually, the 1.75-liter turbocharged engine makes 240 horsepower. And that's enough for a less-than-one-ton sports car with a carbon tub. But it doesn't grab headlines, which is why Pogea had to stroke the engine and made it into a 1.95-liter.

Why they couldn't make it a full two liters is beyond us, but from such a small displacement, the four-cylinder mill is now producing 477 horsepower. Torque has also been increased from 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) to 395 lb-ft (535 Newton-meters). How the dry-clutch gearbox handles it is beyond us.

Using this new-found grunt, the 2-seater delivers supercar-like performance with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds (the standard one does it in 4.5s) and a top speed of 308 km/h (191 mph) instead of just 258 km/h (160mph). Frankly, I would never go that fast in a car without power steering, but some people like to live on the edge.

The tuner has also redesigned some of the bodywork to give the car more downforce. That gigantic rear wing combined with the Lotus-like body reminds us of the Hennessey Venom GT. The 4C's front fascia also received an aero upgrade with carbon fiber being the material of choice. The engine deck was our favorite piece until we saw the interior.

It's got exposed carbon, black and red leather plus a sprinkling of Alcantara for the top of the dashboard.
Alfa Romeo 4C Pogea Racing Alfa Romeo
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
ALFA ROMEO models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniALFA ROMEO Stelvio QuadrifoglioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Quadrifoglio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO StelvioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO 33 StradaleALFA ROMEO 33 Stradale CoupeALFA ROMEO Giulia VeloceALFA ROMEO Giulia Veloce MediumAll ALFA ROMEO models  
 
 