Pogea Racing Tunes The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio To 612 PS And 750 Nm

With the advent of the Giulia Quadrifoglio, Alfa Romeo
intends to show the BMW M3 that it can play ball as good as the best in the segment. In the real world, meanwhile, some people expect more grunt from the Italian sedan with a Ferrari-derived heart.
The Giulia Quadrifoglio is, without a single shadow of a doubt, an exciting machine. On the track
and off it, Alfa’s starlet is worth every single penny. But then again, too much is not quite enough according to the tuning scene.
Pogea Racing is one of those outfits that makes ends meet by squeezing more ponies out of a given engine, and this leads us to the pictured Giulia Quadrifoglio
. A “project car”
according to its maker, the four-door sedan now produces 612 PS and 750 Nm (604 horsepower and 553 pound-feet).
For reference, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+
churns out the same amount of harrumph as the Pogea Racing Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. In regard to torque, this red-painted project car has the ability to make the Porsche 911 Turbo S
blush thanks to what it packs under its sleek hood.
But Pogea Racing won’t be stopping at that. The tell-tale sign the German tuner is gunning for more is a hashtag: #700psssoon, translating into 700 PS or 690 hp. That’s an insane undertaking from a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 propelling a road-legal vehicle, but then again, “reason”
is a loosely-defined term.
It should be noted that the 612 PS and upcoming 700 PS tuning jobs are not listed in the product catalog of Pogea Racing
, at least not for the time being. Giulia Q owners that really feel the need for speed can opt for a “Stage 1”
package, which ramps things up to 577 PS (569 hp) and 705 Nm (520 lb-ft) of torque. Pricing for this tune-up is an “on demand”
affair, though the fine print reads €149 for TUV certification and €305 for an extended warranty plan.
Expect the same go-faster goodies to be offered by Pogea Racing GmbH, in the near future, for the 2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
as well.
Giulia QV KILLER UPDATE!! Now 612PS/750Nm limited. BOOOOOM!!!! Now this seem to be the limit of the actual hardware. #giulia #700pssoon #giuliaqv #quadrifoglio #ftotheu #ecsucks #allliars #whothefuckistoby
A post shared by pogea racing (@pogearacing) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:00pm PST