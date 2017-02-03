Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe Rendered As the Sprint Towards Alfa's True Revival

Earlier this week, we discussed
the potential Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe, bringing along a rendering that wasn't all that sharp (as one of our readers also pointed out, for that matter). Well, here we are, back in the two-door Alfa game, this time with a render that seems more suitable for the job.
While the previous pixel work brought a near-hatchback take on the rear end of the Giulia, the 1s and 0s we have here today deliver a proper coupe posterior. You know, like the rear end of the 1960s Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint
.
Rain Prisk, the artist behind this render, also brought the machine a tad closer to the road, while the wheel and tire package of the coupe also helps with the eye candy effect of the image.
The Coupe rendered here brings us at least two reasons to jump for joy. For starters, a true Alfa Romeo revival needs a car with a silhouette as sweet as the one we can see here - while the Stelvio crossover
and the Giulia sedan will make up the bulk of the sales, the two-door Giulia could serve the role of a down-to-earth halo car.
Sure, such a machine wouldn't be anywhere near as pure as the 4C
, for instance, but its more reasonable nature, as well as the monstrous performance behind the Quadrifoglio version rendered here.
Then there's the role such a proposal would have for its genre - with people turning to four-door coupes and coupe-SUVs these days, the elegance of the two-door coupe silhouette is threatened.
Well, the sheer showroom presence of an Alfa such as the one we see here would be enough to strengthen the position of the classic coupe concept.
Of course, the practicality drawbacks of this body style would be present. And yet the luggage compartment would still be generous enough for a trip across the continent.
So, will we get to see the Giulia Sprint Coupe (the moniker is still a tentative one) debuitng at the Geneva Motor Show next month, as the rumors suggest? We're still betting on a negative answer, but such a model does deserve our patience, so we'll keep an eye out for any Alfa Romeo prototypes.