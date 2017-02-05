Alfa Romeo Fires Up U.S.-Spec Giulia Configurator

autoevolution

Alfa Romeo’s return to the United States started with the advent of the 4C. The 4C, however, is a specialty product. With the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio SUV, on the other hand, the Italian automaker earned just a little more credibility in North America.
The Stelvio is still not available in the U.S. for the time being, but the Giulia is. In this regard, Alfa Romeo fired up the “Build & Price” website of the company’s first rear-wheel-drive sedan in a long time. At the present moment, there are three distinct variations to choose from: the base Giulia, the mid-range Giulia Ti, and the hell-bent for leather Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Priced from $37,995, the Giulia comes as standard with RWD and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that churns out 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission comes as standard. In Europe, this powerplant is reserved for the Veloce model. If you need AWD, that would be $39,995. Opting for all-wheel-drive also helps with zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration: 5.1 seconds compared to 5.5 seconds.

The Giulia Ti is better equipped and, just like the entry-level Giulia, it can be had in rear- ($39,995) and all-wheel-drive forms ($41,995). The powertrain perfectly mirrors that of the lesser model. Then there’s the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, a full-on performance model with a Ferrari-derived engine hiding under its carbon fiber hood. Exclusively available in RWD flavor with an 8-speed automatic box, the Giulia Quadrifoglio starts from $74,200.

The Giulia Q is available in 7 exterior colors, with Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat costing $2,200. The Giulia and Giulia Ti, meanwhile, pride themselves on more finishes. Nine to be more precise, with optional colors such as Montecarlo Blue Metallic commanding $600. Those who want the top-of-the-line 8.8-inch infotainment and satellite navigation system with Sirius XM radio have to pony up $1,900. The visually enhancing Sport Appearance Package and Sport Interior Package are retailing at $1,250 and $600, respectively.

In the nearest of futures, the U.S. will get its very own Giulia Veloce, packing more ponies than the one currently available in the Old Continent.
