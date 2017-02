Alfa Romeo Fires Up U.S.-Spec Giulia Configurator

AWD

The Stelvio is still not available in the U.S. for the time being, but the Giulia is. In this regard, Alfa Romeo fired up the “Build & Price” website of the company’s first rear-wheel-drive sedan in a long time. At the present moment, there are three distinct variations to choose from: the base Giulia, the mid-range Giulia Ti, and the hell-bent for leather Giulia Quadrifoglio.Priced from $37,995, the Giulia comes as standard with RWD and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that churns out 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission comes as standard. In Europe, this powerplant is reserved for the Veloce model . If you need, that would be $39,995. Opting for all-wheel-drive also helps with zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration: 5.1 seconds compared to 5.5 seconds.The Giulia Ti is better equipped and, just like the entry-level Giulia, it can be had in rear- ($39,995) and all-wheel-drive forms ($41,995). The powertrain perfectly mirrors that of the lesser model. Then there’s the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, a full-on performance model with a Ferrari-derived engine hiding under its carbon fiber hood. Exclusively available in RWD flavor with an 8-speed automatic box, the Giulia Quadrifoglio starts from $74,200.The Giulia Q is available in 7 exterior colors, with Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat costing $2,200. The Giulia and Giulia Ti, meanwhile, pride themselves on more finishes. Nine to be more precise, with optional colors such as Montecarlo Blue Metallic commanding $600. Those who want the top-of-the-line 8.8-inch infotainment and satellite navigation system with Sirius XM radio have to pony up $1,900. The visually enhancing Sport Appearance Package and Sport Interior Package are retailing at $1,250 and $600, respectively.In the nearest of futures, the U.S. will get its very own Giulia Veloce , packing more ponies than the one currently available in the Old Continent.