Imola Red BMW M760Li in Abu Dhabi Has Everything

14 Nov 2017
by
BMW nocked it out of the park with the BMW M760Li xDrive. Sure, it's not an M2, but in everything except the name, this might be considered a potential M7.
Can you believe that this luxurious executive cruiser is the fastest BMW right now, even though it weighs about as much as an X6 M? You can thank the twin-turbo V12 engine for that. Even though they say it makes a little over 600 horsepower, we've watched it demolish some serious competition.

For such a large machine, it turns in quickly, has bags of grip and can put a smile on your smug face. Basically, it's the sort of M product that needs to be enjoyed on the open road, not darting between the corners of a race track. That's not a problem since most M760Li customers have at least one other motor in their garage.

Most of the sexiest 7 Series cars have come out of Abu Dhabi this year. While some have played it cool with black or white, the owner of this model opted for Imola Red. This color is associated with various 3 Series models, ranging from the E46 to the E92 M3 and even the current M4.

To make it stand out even more, BMW Abu Dhabi has also kitted it out with an exclusive chin spoiler from 3D Design, trunk lid spoiler, carbon fiber mirror covers, dual tone M Sport wheels and blue calipers.

Inside, it's got two-tone black and red leather with a dark wood inlay on the dash and console.

You can have the same V12 engine still packing 610 HP and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque without all the M bumpers. But why would you do that? BMW's numbers say it will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, which is faster than the old M5 by 0.4 seconds, but 0.5 of a second slower than the new one which has AWD. We have read on the internet as low as 3.4s, but we don't buy into that.
