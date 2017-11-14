Imola Red BMW M760Li in Abu Dhabi Has Everything

BMW nocked it out of the park with the BMW M760Li xDrive. Sure, it's not an M2, but in everything except the name, this might be considered a potential M7.

For such a large machine, it turns in quickly, has bags of grip and can put a smile on your smug face. Basically, it's the sort of M product that needs to be enjoyed on the open road, not darting between the corners of a race track. That's not a problem since most M760Li customers have at least one other motor in their garage.



Most of the sexiest 7 Series cars have come out of Abu Dhabi this year. While some have played it cool with black or white, the owner of this model opted for



To make it stand out even more, BMW Abu Dhabi has also kitted it out with an exclusive chin spoiler from 3D Design, trunk lid spoiler, carbon fiber mirror covers, dual tone M Sport wheels and blue calipers.



Inside, it's got two-tone black and red leather with a dark wood inlay on the dash and console.



