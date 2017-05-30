BMW 540i with M Performance Carbon Kit Sports Carbon Black Paint

They call in Carbon Black, but it's more like a really dark blue that plays with the light. Regardless, Abu Dhabi just got the coolest 540i
we've seen so far with the G30 generation.
Sure, the M550i
is devilishly fast and looks sporty right out of the bat. But this 6-cylinder plays the heartstrings of many BMW fans, including those in the Middle East.
Some of the front bumper comes from the 5 Series M Sport trim. But it's decorated with copious quantities of carbon fiber and black trim, just to let you know this owner has deep pockets. And did you see the black kidney grilles? Next to those bright LED headlights, it's like they don't even exist.
Ever since the days of the 335i and M235i
, the easiest way to spot an M Performance-equipped car is looking at the profile. Those sharp side skirts and the carbon mirror caps are dead giveaways that a BMW has been optioned out.
The 699 Orbit Gray wheels are a little weird, but behind them sit some blue brake calipers similar to the ones seen on the M550i. The M Performance brake kit includes inner vented, perforated lightweight discs with 4-piston fixed calipers made of aluminum on the front axle and single-piston floating caliper brakes on the rear axle.
Meanwhile, the back end features a carbon fiber diffuser insert that accentuates the 540i's exhaust tips and a subtle trunk lid spoiler. Both BMW M Performance Power and Sound Kit are available for the G30 5 Series. So even if you have a diesel engine, it can sound good.
They've even added some profile graphics, which we'd do without. The more you look at this car, the easier it is to accept that a 5 Series with any engine can look this good, even a 520d.
The interior is geared towards luxury, combining cream leather and brown wood for the sort of timeless look that adding carbon fiber destroys.