autoevolution

BMW 540i with M Performance Carbon Kit Sports Carbon Black Paint

 
30 May 2017, 18:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
They call in Carbon Black, but it's more like a really dark blue that plays with the light. Regardless, Abu Dhabi just got the coolest 540i we've seen so far with the G30 generation.
Sure, the M550i is devilishly fast and looks sporty right out of the bat. But this 6-cylinder plays the heartstrings of many BMW fans, including those in the Middle East.

Some of the front bumper comes from the 5 Series M Sport trim. But it's decorated with copious quantities of carbon fiber and black trim, just to let you know this owner has deep pockets. And did you see the black kidney grilles? Next to those bright LED headlights, it's like they don't even exist.

Ever since the days of the 335i and M235i, the easiest way to spot an M Performance-equipped car is looking at the profile. Those sharp side skirts and the carbon mirror caps are dead giveaways that a BMW has been optioned out.

The 699 Orbit Gray wheels are a little weird, but behind them sit some blue brake calipers similar to the ones seen on the M550i. The M Performance brake kit includes inner vented, perforated lightweight discs with 4-piston fixed calipers made of aluminum on the front axle and single-piston floating caliper brakes on the rear axle.

Meanwhile, the back end features a carbon fiber diffuser insert that accentuates the 540i's exhaust tips and a subtle trunk lid spoiler. Both BMW M Performance Power and Sound Kit are available for the G30 5 Series. So even if you have a diesel engine, it can sound good.

They've even added some profile graphics, which we'd do without. The more you look at this car, the easier it is to accept that a 5 Series with any engine can look this good, even a 520d.

The interior is geared towards luxury, combining cream leather and brown wood for the sort of timeless look that adding carbon fiber destroys.
2017 BMW 5 Series G30 BMW 5 Series BMW BMW Abu Dhabi M Performance
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673