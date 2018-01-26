autoevolution
 

$13 Million Rolls-Royce Sweptail Photographed at BMW Abu Dhabi

We know the Rolls-Royce Sweptail was built for a wealthy man and not much else. However, the fact that it was recently photographed at the BMW Abu Dhabi dealership, the biggest of its kind in the world, suggests he's from those parts of the world.
This is one of the most expensive cars in the world, one-of-one built to order. The commission came in 2013, and Rolls-Royce immediately went to work putting together a modern interpretation of its iconic creations from the 20's and 30's.

All $13 million worth of car was presented last year during the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance. It was spotted here and there since then, but it seems the Sweptail also made a pitstop at the place where we get most of our M760i news.

It's said that underneath the custom bodywork is the chassis of a Phantom Drophead Coupe. However, it's entirely unrecognizable. The front is dominated by the most prominent grille fitted to a modern Rolls-Royce model.

It's been machined from a single block of aluminum and then polished by hand. It's then framed by a black bumper and the futuristic LED headlights.

Looking at the car straight-on from the back, it's easy to mistake this for a luxury yacht. It's got that swept-back tail and what looks like a deck.

The attention to detail blows you away. For example, the panoramic roof is described by Rolls-Royce as "one of the most complex ever seen on a motor car."

While all cars have number plates, the "08" front and rear plates of the Sweptail are the result of aluminum milling. Likewise, we see an interior decked in Macassar Ebony and Paldao wood accentuating the Moccassin and Dark Spice leather.

Take a good look buys, because it could be a while before we see $13 million worth of Rolls-Royce again.
