$13 Million Rolls-Royce Sweptail Photographed at BMW Abu Dhabi

We know the Rolls-Royce Sweptail was built for a wealthy man and not much else. However, the fact that it was recently photographed at the BMW Abu Dhabi dealership, the biggest of its kind in the world, suggests he's from those parts of the world.

All $13 million worth of car was presented last year during the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance. It was spotted here and there since then, but it seems the Sweptail also made a pitstop at the place where we get most of our



It's said that underneath the custom bodywork is the chassis of a Phantom Drophead Coupe. However, it's entirely unrecognizable. The front is dominated by the most prominent grille fitted to a modern Rolls-Royce model.



It's been machined from a single block of aluminum and then polished by hand. It's then framed by a black bumper and the futuristic LED headlights.



Looking at the car straight-on from the back, it's easy to mistake this for a luxury yacht. It's got that swept-back tail and what looks like a deck.



The attention to detail blows you away. For example, the panoramic roof is described by Rolls-Royce as "one of the most complex ever seen on a motor car."



While all cars have number plates, the "08" front and rear plates of the Sweptail are the result of aluminum milling. Likewise, we see an interior decked in Macassar Ebony and Paldao wood accentuating the Moccassin and Dark Spice leather.



