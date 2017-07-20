Sapphire Black BMW M2 Gets AC Schnitzer Kit in Abu Dhabi

If you're the type of person who gets his car detailed every week and always keeps his wheels spotless, you're going to love this BMW M2. As if being a little cult car that everybody likes wasn't enough, this particular coupe has been gifted with a color usually associated with the M4.

19 photos



Even if you're not fans of black cars, there's something for you to enjoy here. For instance, the M2 is fully decked out in carbon fiber and aftermarket goodies.



At the front, the car has a custom spoiler from AC Schnitzer which makes it look even more aggressive. Against that black paint, the translucent elements of the headlights look like jellyfish on one of James Cameron's oceanic expeditions.



AC Schnitzer also provided a rear carbon fiber diffuser and trunk lid wing. The suspension system is lowered, and a new exhaust system backs it up with black quad tips. Finally, the German tuner provided a set of its star-shaped 5-spoke 22-inch wheels.



In my mind, the BMW M2 is a lot like 2008's The Dark Knight - one of the rare occasions when the sequel turns out being just as good if not better than the original. Despite not having the 1M's raw nature and twin-turbo engine, it's a faster, more comfortable everyday car that still plasters a smile on your face.



As you can see, the only interior trim you can have is black leather with blue stitching. But this one has received some carbon fiber on the console. Sure, the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds won't terrify every sportscar out there, but the fact that it's available with a manual should be commended. Sapphire Black - it just sounds like the color of a medal Darth Vader awards. It brings out the darkness hidden within the car's soul and makes you want to drive it deep into the darkness of the night.Even if you're not fans of black cars, there's something for you to enjoy here. For instance, the M2 is fully decked out in carbon fiber and aftermarket goodies.At the front, the car has a custom spoiler from AC Schnitzer which makes it look even more aggressive. Against that black paint, the translucent elements of the headlights look like jellyfish on one of James Cameron's oceanic expeditions.AC Schnitzer also provided a rear carbon fiber diffuser and trunk lid wing. The suspension system is lowered, and a new exhaust system backs it up with black quad tips. Finally, the German tuner provided a set of its star-shaped 5-spoke 22-inch wheels.In my mind, the BMW M2 is a lot like 2008's The Dark Knight - one of the rare occasions when the sequel turns out being just as good if not better than the original. Despite not having the 1M's raw nature and twin-turbo engine, it's a faster, more comfortable everyday car that still plasters a smile on your face.As you can see, the only interior trim you can have is black leather with blue stitching. But this one has received some carbon fiber on the console. Sure, the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds won't terrify every sportscar out there, but the fact that it's available with a manual should be commended.